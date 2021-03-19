Growth Opportunities in the Chinese Live Streaming E-Commerce Market to 2025 - Growing Social Media Users and Increasing Cross Border Shoppers Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market: Size & Forecast with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of Chin's live-streaming e-commerce market with market sizing and growth. The report also provides detailed analysis of market by value, by type, by penetration, by volume and by products.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall Chinese live-streaming e-commerce market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Some of the major players operating in the Chinese live-streaming e-commerce market are Alibaba Group (Taobao), Kuaishou, Pinduoduo Inc., and Douyin (TikTok), whose company profiling has been done in the report. Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Company Coverage

Alibaba Group (Taobao)

Kuaishou

Pinduoduo Inc.

Douyin (TikTok)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Live Streaming: An Overview

2.2 Functioning of Live Streaming

2.3 Types of Live Commerce

2.4 Industrial Chain of Live Streaming E-Commerce

2.5 Difference between Traditional E-Commerce and Live Streaming E-Commerce

3. China Market Analysis

3.1 China E-Commerce Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 China E-Commerce Market by Value

3.1.2 China E-Commerce Market by Type (e-Commerce Platforms, WeChat E-Commerce, Livestream and Cross Border E-Commerce)

3.2 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market by Value

3.2.2 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market by Penetration

3.2.3 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market by Volume

3.2.4 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market Value by Products (Clothing, Accessories, Cosmetics and Other)

3.3 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market: Product Analysis

3.3.1 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Cosmetics Market by Value

3.3.2 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Clothing Market by Value

3.3.3 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Accessories Market by Value

4. COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Online Sales

4.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Ecommerce

4.4 Response of Industry

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Number of Internet Users

5.1.2 Rising Adoption of Online Shopping

5.1.3 Surging Urban Population

5.1.4 Escalating Mobile Cellular Subscription

5.1.5 Augmenting Social Media Users

5.1.6 Increasing Cross Border Shoppers

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Dependency on Third-Party Logistics Service

5.2.2 Fail to Anticipate Buyer Needs

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

5.3.2 Growth in Cloud Computing Technology

5.3.3 Influencer Marketing

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 China Live Streaming E-Commerce Market Players by Share

6.3 China Monthly Time Spent per User by Market Players

6.4 China Daily Active Users by Market Players

7. Company Profiles

