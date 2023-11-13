Growth Opportunities in the Commercial Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market: AI to Enable Autonomous Underwater Infrastructure Inspections with UUVs

DUBLIN , Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Commercial Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research delves into the realm of unmanned maritime systems (UMSs), with a particular focus on underwater unmanned vehicles (UUVs), highlighting their role in the global market landscape. Through a comprehensive analysis, this study shows the link between international developments and the evolving commercial UUV market. As a subset of UMS, UUVs have been on the market for longer than other unmanned maritime systems and experience a higher rate of adoption.

Currently valued at approximately $698.9 million, the commercial UMS market steadily surges forward with a notable yearly growth rate of 5.3%. The report predicts an impending ascent, forecasting the market to expand beyond $906.0 million by 2026. Predominantly driven by demand from the oil and gas industry, this surge underscores the important role UUVs are playing in the commercial world.

In summary, this study provides profound insights into the growth opportunities for manufacturers of UMSs and businesses looking to adopt these solutions. Information for this report was collected from internal databases, academic articles, industry publications, and in-depth interviews.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Research Scope

Overview, Trends, and Challenges

Trends Shaping the Commercial UUV Market

UUV Platform Segmentation

Key Application Areas for Commercial UUV

Representative Industry Participants

Representative Commercial UUV Manufacturers

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AI to Enable Autonomous Underwater Infrastructure Inspections with UUVs

Growth Opportunity 2: UUVs for O&G Infrastructure Inspections

Growth Opportunity 3: UUVs for Maritime Research

Key Conclusions

