Growth Opportunities in the Commercial Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Market: AI to Enable Autonomous Underwater Infrastructure Inspections with UUVs

13 Nov, 2023, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 13, 2023 -- The "Commercial Unmanned Underwater Vehicles Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research delves into the realm of unmanned maritime systems (UMSs), with a particular focus on underwater unmanned vehicles (UUVs), highlighting their role in the global market landscape. Through a comprehensive analysis, this study shows the link between international developments and the evolving commercial UUV market. As a subset of UMS, UUVs have been on the market for longer than other unmanned maritime systems and experience a higher rate of adoption.

Currently valued at approximately $698.9 million, the commercial UMS market steadily surges forward with a notable yearly growth rate of 5.3%. The report predicts an impending ascent, forecasting the market to expand beyond $906.0 million by 2026. Predominantly driven by demand from the oil and gas industry, this surge underscores the important role UUVs are playing in the commercial world.

In summary, this study provides profound insights into the growth opportunities for manufacturers of UMSs and businesses looking to adopt these solutions. Information for this report was collected from internal databases, academic articles, industry publications, and in-depth interviews.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Research Scope
  • Overview, Trends, and Challenges
  • Trends Shaping the Commercial UUV Market
  • UUV Platform Segmentation
  • Key Application Areas for Commercial UUV
  • Representative Industry Participants
  • Representative Commercial UUV Manufacturers
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: AI to Enable Autonomous Underwater Infrastructure Inspections with UUVs
  • Growth Opportunity 2: UUVs for O&G Infrastructure Inspections
  • Growth Opportunity 3: UUVs for Maritime Research

Key Conclusions

