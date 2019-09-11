Growth Opportunities in the Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Global Forecast to 2024
DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Data Center Test and Measurement Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service discusses the test and measurement growth opportunities in the data center market, analyzes trends within the data center industry, industry requirements in terms of testing, and evaluates how the testing community should position themselves to meet those needs.
Test equipment used to validate data center infrastructure includes those devices used to test transceivers used in data center production, and others that facilitate the installation and maintenance of the data center and monitor the performance of the data center network post its deployment.
Equipment used during these phases includes electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, bit-error-rate-testers, source measurement units, power analyzers, and protocol analyzers; gigabit Ethernet test equipment; fiber-optic test equipment, such as optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR), fiber-inspection probes (FIP) and optical loss test sets (OLTS); as well as solutions that monitor and manage the performance of the data center network as well as applications that reside on top of it.
The deployment of 5G is an important trend driving innovation among data-center service providers and chipset manufacturers. There are many applications that this deployment is engineered to support; key among them include the Industrial Internet of Things, connected living, autonomous vehicles, and connected cars and applications across healthcare. To accommodate the surge in data traffic, data center service providers require a complete overhaul of their legacy data center infrastructure; this would include their migration from large data center infrastructure to smaller data centers with modular designs. These are linked to each other with a denser fiber-optic medium.
The upgraded data center network infrastructure also comes with a substantial degree of network virtualization and software-defined network functions. At a component level, data center service providers are also migrating infrastructure to 100GbE, which will eventually transition to 200GbE and 400GbE and incorporating transceivers that are faster and more efficient than its predecessors. These developments in the data center industry are key drivers for testing equipment that can validate transceivers operating at a higher frequency while being compliant with high-speed Ethernet interfaces and solutions deployed easily across partially-virtualized networks.
End users are often hampered by the sheer cost of the new equipment. Another trend the market has been witnessing is the high degree of consolidation: this is happening because larger testing corporations are acquiring smaller ones to fill in the voids in their own testing portfolio. This consolidation has increased barriers to market entry.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Dashboard
- Purpose of this Experiential Study
- 5-step Process to Transformational Growth
- Strategic Imperatives for Test and Measurement Companies
- Growth Opportunities for Test and Measurement Companies
2. Growth Environment - Market Overview
- Phases of Data Center Testing
- Market Definitions
- Data Center Market - Key Trends
- Data Center Market - Key Findings
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
3. Market Forecast
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Percent Revenue by Solution Type and Testing Phase
- Total Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Percent Revenue Forecast By Solution Type and Testing Phase
- Total Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Revenue Forecast by Solution Type
- Total Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Total Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Total Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Revenue Forecast by Region
- General Purpose Test Equipment - Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type
- General Purpose Test Equipment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- General Purpose Test Equipment - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- General Purpose Test Equipment - Revenue Forecast by Region
- General Purpose Test Equipment - Market Share Analysis
- Fiber-optic Test Equipment - Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type
- Fiber-optic Test Equipment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Fiber-optic Test Equipment - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Fiber-optic Test Equipment - Revenue Forecast by Region
- Fiber-optic Test Equipment - Market Share Analysis
- Gigabit Ethernet Testing Equipment - Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type
- Gigabit Ethernet Testing Equipment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Gigabit Ethernet Testing Equipment - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Gigabit Ethernet Testing Equipment - Revenue Forecast by Region
- Gigabit Ethernet Testing Equipment - Market Share Analysis
- Network and Application Performance Monitoring - Revenue Forecast
- Network and Application Performance Monitoring - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Network and Application Performance Monitoring - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Network and Application Performance Monitoring - Revenue Forecast by Region
- Network and Application Performance Monitoring - Market Share Analysis
- Total Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Revenue Forecast by Data Center Type
4. Visioning Scenarios
- Macro to Micro Visioning
- Trends Impacting the Data Center Test and Measurement Market
- Top Predictions for the Data Center Test and Measurement Market
5. Growth Pipeline
- Levers for Growth
6. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Deployment of 5G Services
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Proliferation of the Internet of Things
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Implementation of Artificial Intelligence
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Growth of Hyper-converged Infrastructure
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Growth of Augmented and Virtual Reality
7. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 6 - Migration to the Cloud
- Growth Opportunity 7 - High CAPEX of Testing Equipment
- Growth Opportunity 8 - Customer Outreach
8. Growth Opportunities Matrix
- Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone
- Growth Opportunities 1-5: Vision and Strategy
- Growth Opportunities 6-8: Brand and Demand
- Growth Opportunities Matrix
9. Growth Strategy and Implementation
- Growth Strategies for Your Company
- Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation
