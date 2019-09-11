Growth Opportunities in the Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Global Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Data Center Test and Measurement Market, Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service discusses the test and measurement growth opportunities in the data center market, analyzes trends within the data center industry, industry requirements in terms of testing, and evaluates how the testing community should position themselves to meet those needs.

Test equipment used to validate data center infrastructure includes those devices used to test transceivers used in data center production, and others that facilitate the installation and maintenance of the data center and monitor the performance of the data center network post its deployment.



Equipment used during these phases includes electronic test equipment, such as oscilloscopes, bit-error-rate-testers, source measurement units, power analyzers, and protocol analyzers; gigabit Ethernet test equipment; fiber-optic test equipment, such as optical time domain reflectometers (OTDR), fiber-inspection probes (FIP) and optical loss test sets (OLTS); as well as solutions that monitor and manage the performance of the data center network as well as applications that reside on top of it.



The deployment of 5G is an important trend driving innovation among data-center service providers and chipset manufacturers. There are many applications that this deployment is engineered to support; key among them include the Industrial Internet of Things, connected living, autonomous vehicles, and connected cars and applications across healthcare. To accommodate the surge in data traffic, data center service providers require a complete overhaul of their legacy data center infrastructure; this would include their migration from large data center infrastructure to smaller data centers with modular designs. These are linked to each other with a denser fiber-optic medium.



The upgraded data center network infrastructure also comes with a substantial degree of network virtualization and software-defined network functions. At a component level, data center service providers are also migrating infrastructure to 100GbE, which will eventually transition to 200GbE and 400GbE and incorporating transceivers that are faster and more efficient than its predecessors. These developments in the data center industry are key drivers for testing equipment that can validate transceivers operating at a higher frequency while being compliant with high-speed Ethernet interfaces and solutions deployed easily across partially-virtualized networks.



End users are often hampered by the sheer cost of the new equipment. Another trend the market has been witnessing is the high degree of consolidation: this is happening because larger testing corporations are acquiring smaller ones to fill in the voids in their own testing portfolio. This consolidation has increased barriers to market entry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Dashboard



Purpose of this Experiential Study

5-step Process to Transformational Growth

Strategic Imperatives for Test and Measurement Companies

Growth Opportunities for Test and Measurement Companies

2. Growth Environment - Market Overview



Phases of Data Center Testing

Market Definitions

Data Center Market - Key Trends

Data Center Market - Key Findings

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

3. Market Forecast



Forecast Assumptions

Total Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Percent Revenue by Solution Type and Testing Phase

Total Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Percent Revenue Forecast By Solution Type and Testing Phase

Total Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Revenue Forecast by Solution Type

Total Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Total Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Total Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Revenue Forecast by Region

General Purpose Test Equipment - Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type

General Purpose Test Equipment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

General Purpose Test Equipment - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

General Purpose Test Equipment - Revenue Forecast by Region

General Purpose Test Equipment - Market Share Analysis

Fiber-optic Test Equipment - Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type

Fiber-optic Test Equipment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Fiber-optic Test Equipment - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Fiber-optic Test Equipment - Revenue Forecast by Region

Fiber-optic Test Equipment - Market Share Analysis

Gigabit Ethernet Testing Equipment - Revenue Forecast by Equipment Type

Gigabit Ethernet Testing Equipment - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Gigabit Ethernet Testing Equipment - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Gigabit Ethernet Testing Equipment - Revenue Forecast by Region

Gigabit Ethernet Testing Equipment - Market Share Analysis

Network and Application Performance Monitoring - Revenue Forecast

Network and Application Performance Monitoring - Revenue Forecast Discussion

Network and Application Performance Monitoring - Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Network and Application Performance Monitoring - Revenue Forecast by Region

Network and Application Performance Monitoring - Market Share Analysis

Total Data Center Test and Measurement Market - Revenue Forecast by Data Center Type

4. Visioning Scenarios



Macro to Micro Visioning

Trends Impacting the Data Center Test and Measurement Market

Top Predictions for the Data Center Test and Measurement Market

5. Growth Pipeline



Levers for Growth

6. Vision and Strategy - Growth Opportunities



Growth Opportunity 1 - Deployment of 5G Services

Growth Opportunity 2 - Proliferation of the Internet of Things

Growth Opportunity 3 - Implementation of Artificial Intelligence

Growth Opportunity 4 - Growth of Hyper-converged Infrastructure

Growth Opportunity 5 - Growth of Augmented and Virtual Reality

7. Brand and Demand - Growth Opportunities



Growth Opportunity 6 - Migration to the Cloud

Growth Opportunity 7 - High CAPEX of Testing Equipment

Growth Opportunity 8 - Customer Outreach

8. Growth Opportunities Matrix



Identifying Your Company's Growth Zone

Growth Opportunities 1-5: Vision and Strategy

Growth Opportunities 6-8: Brand and Demand

Growth Opportunities Matrix

9. Growth Strategy and Implementation



Growth Strategies for Your Company

Prioritized Opportunities through Implementation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1xbnvh





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

