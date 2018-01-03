Growth Opportunities in the Global 3D Printer Market

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of the global 3D printer market looks promising with opportunities in consumer products, healthcare, automotive, and aerospace industries. The global 3D printer market is expected to reach an estimated $4.2 billion by 2022, and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 12.8% from 2017 to 2022. The major drivers for the growth of this market are ease in development of customized parts, prototyping, product designing, and concept modeling.





Emerging trends which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry include increasing use of multi-material and multi-color printers, use of delta configuration in printers, and adoption of 3D printing technology in architectural models.



3D Printer Market Trends by Type

3D Printer Market Forecast by Technology Growth Opportunities for the Global 3D Printer Market by Region



The study includes the 3D printer market size and forecast for the global 3D printer market through 2022 by product type, technology, end use, and region, as follows:



3D Printer Market by Product Type [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

Desktop/Personal Printers Industrial/Professional Printers



3D Printer Market by Technology [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

Stereolithography

Selective Laser Sintering

Electron Beam Melting

Fused Deposition Modeling

Laminated Object Manufacturing

Others



3D Printer Market by End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

Consumer Products

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace

Others



3D Printer Market by Region [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Thousand Units) from 2011 to 2022]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

APAC

China

India

Japan

ROW

Brazil



Stratasys, EOS GmbH, 3D Systems, SLM, and Voxeljet are among the major suppliers of 3D printers.



On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the industrial/professional printer segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.



Within the global 3D printer market, the industrial/professional printers segment is expected to remain the largest segment. Higher efficiency of industrial/professional printers in terms of time and cost is expected to result in significant growth of the industrial/professional printer segment.



North America is expected to remain the largest market during the forecast period mainly due to its well-developed industrial infrastructure and technological advancement in various applications such as automotive, consumer products, aerospace, and healthcare industries.



Some of the features of "Growth Opportunities in the Global 3D Printer Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global 3D printer market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2011-2016) and forecast (2017-2022) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global 3D printer market size by various applications such as product type and end use industry in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global 3D printer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of 3D printer in the global 3D printer market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of 3D printer in the global 3D printer market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for global 3D printer market by product type, which includes desktop/personal printers and industrial/professional printers, technology (stereolithography, selective laser sintering, electron beam melting, fused deposition modeling, laminated object manufacturing, and others), end use (consumer products, healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which products segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers, challenges, and business risks in this 3D printer market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this 3D printer market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this 3D printer market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the 3D printer market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the 3D printer market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this 3D printer market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key companies for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this 3D printer market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in 3D printer market?



