Growth Opportunities in the Global 3D Printing Services Market: 25% CAGR Forecast with Market Reaching $16.3 Billion in 2025

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider 3D printing services market, and compares it with other markets.

The global 3D printing services market is expected to grow from $4.97 billion in 2020 to $6.76 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.3 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 25%.

Report Features:

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The 3D printing services market section of the report gives context. It compares the 3D printing services market with other segments of the 3D printing services market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, 3D printing services indicators comparison.

Markets Covered:

1) By Service Offering: Tooling; Parts Production; Software Services; System Maintenance; Expert Service

2) By End user: Consumer Products; Automotive; Healthcare; Aerospace and Defense

3) By Application: Prototyping; Tooling; Functional Parts Manufacturing



Countries: Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; South Korea; Russia; UK; USA; Australia



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions; per capita expenditure.,



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.





Companies Mentioned

3D Systems Corporation

Stratasys

Materialise NV

ExOne

Arcam

ProtoLabs - 3D Rapid Prototyping Company

HP Inc.

SLM Solutions Group

ARC Group Worldwide

Carbon

Concept Laser (GE)

Cookson Precious Metals

EnvisionTEC

GE Additive

Groupe Gorge

Hoganas

Markforged

Mcor Technologies

Optomec

ReaLizer

Renishaw

Organovo

Nano Dimensions

