Growth Opportunities in the Global 5G Chipset (ICs) and Devices Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Wireless telecommunication operators globally face growth challenges due to rising operating costs, and technical challenges attributed to customer acquisition and retention.To overcome the scenario, mobile network operators (MNOs) constantly invest in technology and collaborate with participants in the value chain to accelerate innovation.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837276/?utm_source=PRN







As a result, the 5G (fifth generation) network technology that has been in development over the past decade had progressed significantly to achieve 3GPP compliance and meet designated standards for connection reliability, data rates and latency. 5G communication technology is designed to operate in sub-6 GHz and millimeter wave (mmWave) frequency range, with a bandwidth of 100 MHz, data rates in Gbps, connection reliability of 99.99% to 99.9999% and latency in the sub-5 millisecond range. The core techniques that enable 5G to achieve the above benchmarks include higher baseband processing capability, massive-MIMO, beamforming and beamsteering capability of the network elements and user equipment. The realization of each of these techniques depends on advancements in semiconductors that increasingly play a significant role in the technology evolution.Hence this study is focused on understanding the 5G chipset market that includes baseband chipset/modem integrated system on chips (SoCs), Radio Frequency (RF) Integrated Circuits (RF ICs), and application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) such as the antenna ICs that build the core 5G technology. The study aims to uncover the potential of 5G-enabling chipsets that will witness first wave of commercialization through network deployments in base transceiver station radio access network (BTS RAN), small cells and smartphones.Telecom operators, network equipment manufacturers (NEMs), semiconductor companies and other participants in the 5G value chain view that the technology will proliferate more business opportunities in addition to the traditional network coverage. As connected devices and sensors proliferate, several verticals will integrate data intelligence to improve their business efficiency. Hence, 5G chipset suppliers will also be able to leverage on the growth from other verticals such as automotive, healthcare, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), retail and much more. This study also covers the potential and strategic growth imperatives through varied applications for 5G chipset suppliers.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05837276/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

