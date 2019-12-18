Growth Opportunities in the Global Audio Conferencing Endpoints Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Audio conferencing endpoints have served as a launch pad for the collaboration journey for every business.A variety of audio conferencing technologies, backed by multiple connectivity interfaces; and advanced features and functionality, are in use across offices.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834042/?utm_source=PRN



Meeting room technology choices primarily depend on the collaboration profile of the company which includes - need for collaboration, nature of meetings, collaboration and call control platform in use, the type and number of participants, user's collaboration behavior, and IT budgets at their disposal. The ultimate objectives of IT spending are to deploy audio conferencing endpoints that provide significant audio quality and eliminate user fatigue; enable businesses to easily deploy at scale and centrally manage endpoints; complement evolving collaboration needs by being able to effectively interoperate with other meeting room technologies.



The convergence of trends, including - huddle rooms, proliferation of cloud unified communications (UC) services, need for content collaboration along with audio and video, proliferation of cutting edge technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics – are mutating the industry posture and shaping up the collaboration profile of companies. Driven by the shift in meeting room format from large meeting rooms to huddle and medium-sized meeting spaces, the global tabletop audio conferencing endpoint segment is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.3 percent (2018 - 2025). The installed audio conferencing endpoint segment will feel the impact of the shift in end user preferences toward equipping huddle spaces with tabletop endpoints in the short to medium term. As meetings become shorter and more frequent, small-size huddle rooms are becoming more relevant to users. As a result, tabletop audio conferencing endpoints are better positioned to meet current needs than installed audio solutions.This research service explores the key trends influencing the audio conferencing endpoint market, provides market sizing and outlook for the tabletop and installed audio conferencing endpoint sub-segments, and then identifies the areas of opportunity which will empower the vendor and channel ecosystem to deliver greater value and maximize return on investment for businesses through their advanced offerings.This research service includes audio conferencing endpoints such as analog, Internet Protocol (IP), universal serial bus (USB) and installed audio conferencing endpoints; tabletop extension microphones sold by tabletop audio conferencing endpoint participants as part of tabletop conference phone implementation; and microphones sold by installed audio conferencing platform participants as part of an installed audio conferencing implementation. It does not include video digital signal processors (DSP); video-capable huddle- room peripherals such as Logitech Group that are offered as an audio and USB video-camera pair and require a separate conferencing client. This type of endpoints is covered in our "Growth Opportunities in the Video Conferencing Market" research study; and microphones sold by independent commercial microphone vendors that do not sell installed audio conferencing systems.

Author: Vaishno Devi Srinivasan



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05834042/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

