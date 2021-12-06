Growth Opportunities in the Global Carbomer Market to 2026: Upsurge in Consumption of Men's Cosmetic Products Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Carbomer Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the carbomer market in terms of value and volume. The report is a study of the carbomer market with an in-depth analysis of four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the Rest of the World.

The report is also a study of the global carbomer market, segmented by application and grade. End-users include the personal care and cosmetic industry, the pharmaceutical industry and others (including home cleaner applications). The by grade segment includes Carbomer 940, Carbomer 980, Carbomer 934 and others (includes Carbomer 941, Carbomer U20, U21 and other NF grade carbomers). The major driver for the carbomer market is increasing demand in the pharmaceutical industry and high growth with increasing use of hand sanitizers and an upsurge in the demand for disinfectants and cleansers.

During the forecast period (2021-2026), Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest region in the global carbomer market, followed by North America. However, China is the largest consumer of carbomer, followed by India. However, Asia-Pacific is growing at a faster pace due to the high use of carbomer in personal care and cosmetics.

Carbomer polymers are widely used in the personal care and pharmaceutical industries. These products serve as rheology modifiers, stabilizers, suspending agents, tablet binders and more. COVID-19 brings carbomer demand in pharmaceutical applications (hand sanitizer). Its use in home cleaner applications is also increasing as disinfectants and cleanser use increase.

In terms of regional volume, Asia-Pacific was the dominant region in 2020, followed by North America. In terms of annual demand, Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of carbomer; personal care and cosmetic products are mainly manufactured in China, followed by India and Europe.

Demand for carbomer is growing across applications; much of the growth in these markets can be attributed to:

Carbomer ingredients are used in pharmaceutical applications: hand sanitizer gels, eye drop gels and personal care applications, such as cream, moisturizing lotions, masks, scrubs, etc.

Increased demand for medicines, cosmetics and skin/hair care products augments the carbomer industry, giving it longer shelf life.

An upsurge in the consumption of men's cosmetic products is expected to drive the growth of carbomers.

The demand for carbomers in end-use industries is low compared to other emulsifiers, which is a hindrance to growth in the carbomer market. Instability in the price of raw materials and strict regulations restrain the market growth.

Mainly, carbomer is used by the personal care and cosmetic industries as a rheology modifier, stabilizer, suspending agent, tablet binder and more.

The global carbomer market is estimated to grow from $825.9 million in 2021 to reach $1.1 billion by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

The Report Includes

41 data tables and 26 additional tables

An overview of the global carbomer market

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 to 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Evaluation and forecast the global carbomer market size both in value and volumetric terms, and their corresponding market share analysis by application, grade, and geographic region

Identification of key market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Country-specific data and market value analysis for the U.S., Germany , China , Japan and the U.K.

, , and the U.K. Highlights of the market potential for carbomer and description of advance techniques offered in carbomer market

Description of evolution, structure, properties, types, and manufacturing process of carbomer and information on certifications required for the carbomer manufacturing

Insight into the company share analysis of carbomer market, along with selected strategic moves, product offerings and emerging trends in the market

Company Profiles

Ashland Specialty Chemical

BASF

Evonik Industries AG

Guangzhou Tinci Material Technology Co., Ltd.

Lubrizol

SNF Floerger

Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd.

