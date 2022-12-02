Growth Opportunities in the Global Connected Vehicle Regulatory Environment
Dec 02, 2022, 11:40 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
This study analyzes the regulatory framework of the connected vehicle (CV) sectorâ€™s various segments in Europe, North America (NA), and China.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368654/?utm_source=PRN
The increase in embedded navigation systems and fifth-generation (5G) technology will drive several new CV features through an app or service.
The deployment of over-the-air (OTA) software updates and personal information sharing for a personalized experience will grow.
This technological shift will require regulations to prevent security risks, such as the unauthorized access of personal data, fraudulent transactions, and identity theft.This research discusses regulations/standards on the following technologies: eCall, next-generation (NG) eCall, vehicle-to-everything (V2X), cellular (C)-V2X, cybersecurity, 5G connectivity, personal data security, intelligent speed assistance (ISA), web services, and internet of vehicles.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06368654/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article