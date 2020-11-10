Growth Opportunities in the Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2025 by application (paper, plastics, paint & coating, rubber, adhesive and sealant, others), product type (ground calcium carbonate, precipitated calcium carbonate), end use industry (packaging, building and construction, printing, transportation, industrial, consumer products, others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)





The ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market is expected to decline in 2020 due to global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, market will witness recovery in the year 2021 and it is expected to reach an estimated $24.8 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 3% to 5% from 2020 to 2025. The major growth driver for this market is increasing paper demand from packaging and printing market.



The emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate industry, include growing consumption of nano precipitated calcium carbonate, and emergence of green applications.



In this market, packaging is the largest end use industry, whereas paper is the largest segment by application type. Growth in various segments of the of the GCC & PCC market are given below:

GCC and PCC Market by Segments



The study includes ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market and forecast for the global calcium carbonate market through 2025, segmented by application, product type, end use, and region as follows:



Ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market by application [volume (million tons) and $ billion shipment from 2014 to 2025]:

• Paper

• Plastics

• Paint & Coating

• Rubber

• Adhesive and Sealant

• Others



Ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market by product [volume (million tons) and $ billion shipment from 2014 to 2025]:

• Ground Calcium Carbonate (GCC)

• Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC)



Ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market by end use [volume (million tons) and $ billion shipment for 2014 and 2025]:

• Packaging

• Building & Construction

• Printing

• Transportation

• Industrial

• Consumers Products

• Others



Ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market by region [volume (million tons) and $ billion shipment from 2014 to 2025]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of World

Ground and precipitated calcium carbonate companies profiled in this market report include Omya, Imerys, Mineral Technologies, Solvay, and Nordkalk are among the major suppliers of calcium carbonate. There are some companies that are opting for merger and acquisition as a strategic initiative for driving growth.



In this market, ground calcium carbonate (GCC) and precipitated calcium carbonate (PCC) are used as a filler in paper, plastic, coating, rubber, adhesive and sealant. The analyst predicts that the demand for ground calcium carbonate will remain the largest segment during the forecast period. On the basis of its comprehensive research, The analyst forecasts that PCC will witness the highest growth during the forecast period, supported by increasing penetration and its attractive properties of high brightness, purity, and absorption level.



Within the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market, the paper segment is expected to remain as the largest market by value and volume consumption. Growth of the packaging and tissue paper markets is expected to spur growth for this segment over the forecast period due to the rise in hygiene awareness and changing lifestyle.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to higher production of paper and plastics in China and India. North America and Europe are expected to witness a good growth over the forecast period due to growth in the paper, plastic, and coating demand.



Some of the features of "Global Ground and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate Market 2020-2025: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include:

• Market size estimates: Global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market size estimation in terms of volume (million tons) and value ($B) shipment

• Trend and forecast analysis: Global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market trend (2014-2019) and forecast (2020-2025) by region and segment.

• Segmentation analysis: Global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market in term of application types such as paper, plastics, paint & coating, rubber, adhesive & sealant and other and in terms of end use industry, such as packaging, building/construction, printing, transportation, consumer, industrial and others both in terms of volume and value shipment.

• Regional analysis: Global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World.

• Growth opportunities: Analysis on global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market in different applications and regions.

• Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, competitive landscape, and expansion strategies of ground and precipitated calcium carbonate suppliers in global ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:



Q.1. How big the opportunities for ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market industry by type, application and region?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats of this market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this market and reasons behind it?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the ground and precipitated calcium carbonate market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which ground and precipitated calcium carbonate companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major ground and precipitated calcium carbonate suppliers? What strategic initiatives are taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10.

How is the competitive rivalry and threat of substitution in this market?

Q.11.

How many M & A activities happened during last 1- 2 years and what are their impacts?



Report Scope

Key Features Description

Base Year for Estimation 2019

Trend Period

(Actual Estimates) 2014-2019

Forecast Period 2020-2025

Pages 178

Market Representation / Units Revenue in US $ Billion and Volume in Million Tones

Report Coverage Market Trends & Forecasts, Competitor Analysis, New Product Development, Company Expansion, Merger Acquisitions & Joint Venture, and Company Profiling



Market Segments By application types (paper, plastics, paint & coating, rubber, adhesive & sealant and others), By end use industry (packaging, building/construction, printing, transportation, consumer, industrial and others), By product (GCC and PCC)

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW

Customization 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost



