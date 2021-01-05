Growth Opportunities in the Global Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market - Ceramic Bearings for Enhancing Product Performance
Jan 05, 2021, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Innovative Business Models and Digitalization Powering the Global Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study discusses the key growth opportunities for industrial bearings and couplings in both the global and regional market (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA). The key drivers and restrains and their impacts on the global bearings and couplings market are discussed on a global level. The research service also analyzes the total market size of industrial bearings and industrial couplings, industrial bearings by product (roller bearings and ball bearings), industrial couplings by product (mechanical flexible coupling, material flexible couplings, fluid couplings), and industrial bearings and couplings by end-user industries. The market share of the top-5 industrial bearings and top-5 industrial couplings participants are provided for a better understanding of the global competitive landscape of industrial bearings and couplings.
At the regional level, the market size of industrial bearings and couplings, industrial bearings by product (ball bearings and roller bearings), industrial couplings by product (mechanical flexible couplings, material flexible couplings, fluid couplings), industrial bearings by end-user industries, and industrial couplings by end-user industries are provided for APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
The study also discusses how Mega Trends are affecting this industry and what industrial component manufacturers should do to catch up with those trends.
Timeline:
- Historical period: 2017-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Forecast period: 2021-2025
The product segment includes the following categories:
- Industrial bearings: Ball bearings and roller bearings
- Industrial couplings: Mechanical flexible couplings, material flexible couplings, fluid couplings
Key Issues Addressed
- How did the industrial bearings and couplings market change in the last three years? Will this market grow or decline in the next 5 years? What are the reasons?
- What are the drivers and restrains (short term, mid term, and long term) that will affect the growth of this market?
- How big is this market globally? What is the share of different regions (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA)? Which region is likely to have the highest growth rate in the next 5 years?
- What are the key end-user industries for industrial bearings and couplings? Which end-user industry is likely to have the most significant growth in the next 5 years? Are there any differences between different regions (APAC, the Americas, and EMEA)?
- What are the Mega Trends that will affect industrial bearings and couplings? What actions are required to take in order to grab the opportunities presented by these Mega Trends?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market - Scope of Analysis
- Industrial Bearings Segmentation
- Industrial Couplings Segmentation
- End-user Industry Segmentation
- Regional Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Industrial Bearings
- Key Competitors for Industrial Couplings
- Key Growth Metrics for the Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Industrial Bearings
- Key Growth Metrics for Industrial Couplings
- Distribution Channels for the Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Growth Drivers for Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Growth Driver Analysis for the Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Growth Restraints for the Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Growth Restraint Analysis for the Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Forecast Assumptions - Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Revenue Forecast - Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product - Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product - Industrial Bearings Market
- Revenue Forecast by Product - Industrial Couplings Market
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical or Application - Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis - Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region - Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical - Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis - Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Competitive Environment - Industrial Bearings
- Market Share - Industrial Bearings Market
- Market Share Analysis - Industrial Bearings Market
- Competitive Environment - Industrial Couplings Market
- Market Share - Industrial Couplings Market
- Market Share Analysis - Industrial Couplings Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market, APAC
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market, EMEA
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market, Americas
6. Growth Opportunity Universe - Industrial Bearings and Couplings Market
- Growth opportunity 1: Condition Monitoring for Predictive Maintenance 2020
- Growth Opportunity 2: Ceramic Bearings for Enhancing Product Performance, 2020
7. Next Steps
