Growth Opportunities in the Global Professional Headset Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The professional headset market is expected to grow at a healthy rate, enjoying a revenue CAGR of 9.8 percent from 2018 to 2025.PC USB and UCC headsets continue to experience rapid growth, especially cordless Bluetooth stereo UCC headsets, which grew 79.2 percent in 2018 in terms of revenue.Innovation on the consumer side in fields such as wearables, hearables, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and augmented hearing continue to inspire a newer generation of headset models in the office space.RJ9 headsets continue to decline due to decreasing usage of desktop phones and increase in software communications and collaboration.Professional headset vendors need to continuously identify and pursue growth opportunities and to evolve their vision and strategy to enhance their brand power and boost demand. The global professional headset market earned revenues of $1.38 billion in 2018, a healthy 11.4 percent growth when compared to 2017.All major professional headset vendors reported healthy growth levels in 2018 driven by new product launches and overall improved execution. Innovation in the professional headset realm continues to be very strong, with several product announcements featuring advanced active noise cancelling technologies, improved connectivity, newer form factors, and a growing array of built-in features and capabilities. This study provides an in-depth analysis of the global profesional headset market. As part of this analysis, the analyst has identified market drivers, restraints, market forecasts and competitive trends within the global business headset market. The analyst has also identified 14 growth opportunities for professional headset vendors worldwide. These opportunities span vision, strategy, products, services, business models, marketing, partnerships, sales, and support initiatives. Using the data and analysis in this study vendors and resellers can develop sustainable growth strategies and improve their market positioning.Professional headsets include corded and cordless headsets that are used in conjunction with enterprise endpoints integrated with the rest of the enterprise communications infrastructure (premises-based time division multiplexing (TDM) and internet protocol (IP) platforms and/or hosted/cloud-based TDM/IP telephony services. The study covers the following headset categories:

Corded professional headsets for desktop phones that use RJ9/RJ10/RJ22 connectors

Cordless DECT professional headsets for desktop phones that use RJ9/RJ10/RJ22 connectors

Corded professional headsets for software communications that use PC USB connectors

Cordless DECT professional headsets for software communications that use PC USB connectors

Cordless DECT professional headsets for desktop phones and software communications that use RJ9 and PC USB connectors

Cordless Bluetooth stereo professional headsets for software and mobile communications that use PC USB connectors via a USB dongle

Cordless Bluetooth mono professional headsets for software and mobile communications that use PC USB connectors via a USB dongle



Revenue represents manufacturers' sales of professional headsets to service providers, distributors, retailers, resellers, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partners, and other distribution channels, as well as direct sales to enterprise customers. Primary and secondary information, in conjunction with internal information databases, has been used to analyze the market and provide the observations and conclusions in this study. Author: Alaa Saayed

