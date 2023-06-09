Growth Opportunities in the Global Self-Care Market 2023: Postbiotics, Connected Diet Care, Digital OTC Therapy and AI-powered Precision Skin, Hair, and Oral Care

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Self-Care: Enabling Technologies and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Self-Care: Enabling Technologies and Growth Opportunities comprises an analysis of physical self-care technologies and growth opportunities. It also provides actionable insights into the patent landscape across each physical self-care segment.

Self-care is a proactive and customized practice to establish and maintain an individual's holistic health and wellness, as well as a key enabler in preventing and managing diseases. Self-care encompasses physical, mental, emotional, social, and environmental approaches to enhance an individual's well-being. Self-care practices and interventions can empower people and communities with the agency to maintain and enhance their health and prevent and manage illnesses.

Self-care can often be complemented with products and services from professional healthcare providers, such as physicians, nurses, and healthcare centers, as needed, to improve the well-being of the end user. Self-care will not replace global healthcare systems or practices but will help enhance existing systems to achieve UHC.

Key Points Discussed

  • What is self-care, and what are the key technology segments within self-care?
  • What are the key technology trends and growth opportunities within the global physical self-care industry?
  • Who are the leading patent owners and/or applicants within each self-care segment?
  • Who are the leading innovators within each self-care segment?
  • What are the key growth opportunities within the global physical self-care sector?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative 8T: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth
  • The Strategic Imperative 8T
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Self-care Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
  • Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Introduction to Self-care
  • Segmentation
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Overview of Self-care Technologies, Enablers, and Applications
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints

3. Diet, Nutrition, and Immunity

  • Factors Influencing Immunity
  • Gut Microbiome Technologies Enhancing Immunity
  • Patent Analytics for Gut Microbiome in Immune Health
  • Snapshot of Gut Microbiome Innovations for Immune Health
  • Overview of Next-generation Diet and Nutrition Technologies
  • Overview of the Patent Landscape for Diet and Nutrition Technologies
  • Snapshot of Diet and Nutritional Innovations for Wellness
  • Patent Trends: Takeaways for Diet, Nutrition, and Immunity

4. Self-care Devices

  • Technological Segmentation of Self-care Devices
  • Overview of Sleep Monitoring Self-care Technologies
  • Overview of Exercise Monitoring Self-care Technologies
  • Overview of Physiological Self-care Devices
  • Patent Analytics for Sleep and Exercise Self-care
  • Patent Analytics for Physiological Self-care Devices
  • Snapshot of Innovations in Self-care Devices
  • Patent Trends: Takeaways for Self-monitoring Devices

5. OTC Medicines

  • Technological Segmentation of Global OTC Medicines
  • Patent Analytics for Cold, Cough, and Allergy OTC Medicines
  • Patent Analytics for OTC Analgesics and Antipyretics
  • Patent Analytics for OTC Gastrointestinal Medicines
  • Patent Analytics for OTC Dermatological Medicines
  • Patent Analytics for Hand Sanitizers
  • Snapshot of OTC Innovations
  • OTC Medicine Patents: Takeaways

6. Skin, Hair, and Oral Care

  • Emerging Trends in Topical Skin Care Technologies
  • Overview of Topical Hair Care Technologies and Trends
  • Overview of Oral Care Technologies and Trends
  • Patent Analytics for Skin, Hair, and Oral Care
  • Snapshot of Skin, Hair, and Oral Care Innovations
  • Skin, Hair, and Oral Care Patents: Takeaways

7. The Road Ahead for Physical Self-care

  • Overview of the R&D and Emerging Technology Landscape
  • Overview of the Emerging Product and Services Landscape
  • Path to Industry Commercialization and Consumer Care
  • Important Emerging Business Models for Physical Self-care

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Postbiotics
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Connected Diet Care
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Digital OTC Therapy
  • Growth Opportunity 4: AI-powered Precision Skin, Hair, and Oral Care

9. Next Steps

