Growth Opportunities in the Global Smart Online Water Sensor Solutions Market, Forecast to 2025

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Urbanisation and rapid pace of industrialisation are key factors for water stress across the globe.Increased awareness with regard to climate change and pollution have led to regulators and policy makers revising existing standards and adopting stringent water quality and discharge standards.

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05808204/?utm_source=PRN

Economic and environmental sustainability have become key parameters for smart water infrastructure in smart cities.Water utilities and industries are fast adopting solutions that enable economic and environmental sustainability. The key elements for sustainability are: continuous monitoring of water quality and quantity parameters, system health monitoring, remote configuration and calibration, and decision intelligence.Smart online water sensors play a critical role in monitoring and optimising water and wastewater treatment systems and associated transmission networks. In the last 5 years, the smart online water sensors technology has advanced due to improved connectivity for fast transmission of data (in some cases bi-directional) and data analytics platform, which enables enhanced comprehensive data visualisation. As a result, smart online water sensors have enabled end users to predict issues, rightly identify mitigation measures, and continuously optimise water and wastewater treatment systems.Leading online smart water sensor solution providers have strategically developed a comprehensive product line that is connected to a data analytics platform (software or a Web portal) to enable customers, remote monitoring, and control. Other advanced products and solutions offered include self-calibration, digital data storage and transfer solutions, latest cellular (4G)/Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) connectivity and digital twin solutions.Customers are demanding solutions that enable energy, chemical, and water efficiency on the back of growing adoption of technologies like Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD). Smart online water sensor assists end users in automation of treatment modules, such aeration chambers, phosphorus and nitrogen control, optimised chemical dosing, and so on.Disruptive technologies include the use of a single sensor or a single device with multiple sensors to detect multiple parameters with the help of advanced data analytics. These technologies provide comprehensive asset management and predictive analytics capabilities. New business models, such as Software as a Service or Sensor as a Service (SaaS), are being implemented to cater to price-sensitive customers and for new market penetration.Currently, NA and Europe are the leading markets for smart online water sensors. APAC countries like China and India are expected to have a high growth rate during the forecast period.Key end users of smart online water sensors include municipal water utilities and industries, such as oil and gas, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, mining, and thermal power plants. Industries that are under high regulatory scrutiny for their effluent discharge are the key targets for sustained growth.Water utilities that were traditionally dependent on lab-based sensors for water quality monitoring are gradually shifting towards online smart water sensors due to their reliability and remote continual monitoring capabilities. The analyst estimates that the revenue of the global online smart water sensor solutions market will reach $6,300.7 million by 2025. The regions covered under this study are North America (NA), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, The Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Asia-Pacific (APAC). The study provides a revenue forecast for every region. It is broadly segmented as measurement sensors (includes pressure, temperature, level, acoustic sensors, and so on), quality sensors (includes pH, ORP, conductivity, Total Dissolved Solids (TDS), Total Suspended Solids (TSS), sludge density, Dissolved Oxygen (DO), chlorine, phosphorus, nitrogen, Chemical Oxygen Demand (COD), and so on), software or data analytics platform.Additionally, the study also provides insight into disruptive technologies, growth opportunities based on new business models, the competitive landscape of the market, smart value-added services that could enhance growth, and top predictions for the market for the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05808204/?utm_source=PRN

About

Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

