Growth Opportunities in the Global Video Telematics Market 2023: Hours of Service Integration Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global Video Telematics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study analyzes global video telematics solutions from 2022 to 2027 and presents an overview of growth opportunities and implications.

Increasing awareness of video telematics solutions in North America and Europe has drawn the attention of telematics service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tier Is (component manufacturers and hardware suppliers to OEMs and aftermarket businesses), and other ecosystem partners across the world, as they are actively looking to foray into the market through partnerships, investments, and acquisitions.

The integration of traditional telematics, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) with video telematics solutions to offer a one-stop-shop solution will be the key trend in the short term. An open telematics platform will facilitate partnerships and integrations, a significant attribute for portfolio and geographical expansion.



Europe and Latin America present huge short-term opportunities, while North America will continue to dominate the video telematics market with more than 80% global share. Collaborations among video telematics vendors, telematics service providers, OEMs, and Tier Is will intensify as they try to push more connected video solutions in the market.

A marketplace approach by telematics service providers (TSPs) will help video telematics vendors to host and sell products on TSPs' platforms, and partnerships with OEMs will support the roll-out of factory-fit solutions to garner new customers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

2. Growth Environment

Market Snapshot

Key Predictions

Market Evolution

Market Roadmap

Vendor Benchmarking by Recording View

AI Use Cases in Video Telematics

3. Research Scope, Definitions, and Segmentation

Research Scope

Definitions - Types of Telematics Solutions

Definitions - Types of Business Models

Definitions - Vehicle Segments

Definitions - Types of Recording Views

Definitions - Types of Solutions

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Perceived Importance of Video Safety

Importance of Review Centers

OEM Partnership

TSP Partnership

Significance of AI in Video Safety

Packaging and Pricing

Pricing Analysis - 2 Channel

Pricing Analysis - 4 Channel

Business Model Analysis

Installed Base Forecast Scenario Analysis

Installed Base by Vehicle Segment

Installed Base Breakdown - Enterprise Solutions versus Commercial Dashcams

Installed Base Breakdown by Type of Recording View

Installed Base Breakdown by Fleet Type

Regional Contribution

Revenue Forecast by Hardware and Service

Competitive Environment

Market Share Analysis

5. Top 5 Vendor Profiles

Lytx

Samsara

Motive

Solera (SmartDrive and Omnitracs)

Trimble's Video Intelligence

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Hours of Service Integration

Growth Opportunity 2 - Strategic Partnerships

Growth Opportunity 3 - Emerging Markets

7. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o869kh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets