Growth Opportunities in the Global Wheelchair Market

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the wheelchair industry, include improved wheelchair efficiency to provide more comfort and convenience, increase adoption of power assistance device, and increase adoption of hybrid concept in wheelchair.

The study includes the wheelchair market size and forecast for the global wheelchair market through 2022 by product, category, design and function, end user, and region, as follows:

Wheelchair Market by Product Type [Volume (Thousand Units) and Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

Manual wheelchair

Power wheelchair

Front wheel drive

Central Wheel drive

Rear wheel drive

Standing electric wheelchair

Others

WheelchairMarket by Category [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

Adult wheelchair

Pediatric wheelchair

Wheelchair Market by Design and Function [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

Basic Wheelchair

Sports Wheelchairs

Bariatric Wheelchairs

Standing Wheelchair

Others

Wheelchair Market by End user [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

Homecare Institution and others

Wheelchair Market by Region [Value ($ Million) from 2011 to 2022]:

North America

US Mexico

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

APAC

China

Japan

India

ROW

Wheelchair companies profiled in this market include Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Sunrise Medical Limited, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, and Permobil AB. are among the major suppliers of wheelchair market.

On the basis of comprehensive research, Lucintel forecasts that the power wheelchair product type is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Within the global wheelchair market, manual wheelchair is the largest segment by product type during the trend period.

North America is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing obesity, availability of more sophisticated wheelchairs, and a high disposable income.

Some of the features of "Growth Opportunities in the Global Wheelchair Market 2017-2022: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Global wheelchair market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (Thousand Units) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2011-2016) and forecast (2017-2022) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global wheelchair market size by various applications such as product, category, design and function, and end use in terms of value and volume shipment.

Regional analysis: Global wheelchair market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of wheelchair in the global wheelchair market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of wheelchair the global wheelchair market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report addresses the following key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising, growth opportunities for global wheelchair market by product (manual wheelchair and power wheelchair), category (adult wheelchair and pediatric wheelchair), design and function (basic wheelchair, sports wheelchair, bariatric wheelchair, standing wheelchair, and others), end user (homecare and institution and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this wheelchair market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this wheelchair market?

Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this wheelchair market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the wheelchair market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the market and which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this wheelchair market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this wheelchair market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activity has occurred by the major wheelchair suppliers in the last 5 years?

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5264951

About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: query@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +44 208 816 85 48

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growth-opportunities-in-the-global-wheelchair-market-300577401.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

