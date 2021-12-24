Growth Opportunities in the Humanless Construction Market: Six Key Performance Indicators for Project Success

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles - Future of Humanless Construction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Developers are increasingly investing in digital tools like robotics and automation to improve productivity. 3D printing and other new technologies will lead to rapid advancements in prefabrication and modularization. These advancements, in turn, will improve productivity and reduce overreliance on on-site processes.



With a rapidly aging workforce, the construction industry is also expected to face an acute skills shortage over the next decade. For instance, in North America, 1 in 5 workers will reach retirement age by 2030. In addition, the construction industry accounts for 25% of all fatalities globally - the highest among all industries.

As developers strive to achieve zero-accident work sites, investments in automation and robotics technologies will open up new applications that are not accessible or feasible to humans.



Around 60% of the global population is expected to dwell in urban areas by 2030. The role of buildings as an integral part of the surrounding environment will also evolve through the long term. Building automation system vendors that currently focus on disparate solutions such as smart security and smart climate control, will need to expand their horizons to include automation solutions for the entire lifecycle of the building. In future, autonomous buildings will interact with the smart city infrastructure and city networks in real time.



The convergence of transformational Mega Trends shaping the industry, including prefabrication, 3D printing, digital upskilling, robotics, and autonomous systems will result in new growth opportunities. These include an online modular building configurator, remote construction monitoring, and smart autonomous buildings.

Key Issues Covered:

What are the key factors or indicators driving this market?

What is the scope for innovation and commercialization in this space over the next decade?

What are the key growth opportunities to watch out for in the next decade?

What are the critical success factors for growth for market players seeking to enter this space?

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Context

Six Key Performance Indicators for Project Success

Rising Cost of Labor vs. Falling Price of Robots

Automation and the Cost of Worker Safety

Future Vision of a Humanless Construction Site

Three Levels of Construction Autonomy

Key Trend Opportunity Levers

Challenges Facing the Adoption of Automation & Robotics

Trend Opportunity Analysis

Trend Opportunity Overview

Off-site Prefabrication - Component and Modular Prefab

Off-site Prefabrication - 3D Printing

On-site Automation and Robotics - Task-specific Robots

Drones and Autonomous Vehicles

Building Automation Evolution

Building Automation - Smart Building Controls

Building Automation - Autonomous Buildings

Trend Impact Analysis

Trend Opportunity - Regional Exposure

Trend Opportunity Impact and Certainty Analysis

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Innovation Index

Innovation Attractiveness Score

Trend Opportunity Matrix - Trend Growth Index

Growth Attractiveness Score

Trends - Beets Implications

Future Visioning Scenarios

Four Future Scenarios

Scenario 1 - Business as Usual

Scenario 2 - Digital Augmentation

Scenario 3 - Zero-human Automation

Scenario 4 - Whole Lifecycle Automation

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Online Modular Building Configurator

Remote Construction Monitoring

Smart Autonomous Buildings

