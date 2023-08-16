Growth Opportunities in the Indian Connected Truck Telematics Market: India's Truck Telematics Market Pioneers Multifaceted Integration

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Aug, 2023, 20:15 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Indian Connected Truck Telematics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian connected truck telematics market is entering a presumably long growth phase and is already the fastest-growing market worldwide.

It presents rewarding opportunities in terms of service revenue and potential new technology integration. The government is introducing new measures to support infrastructure development and drive technology adoption on a wider scale to usher the transportation industry into the future.

The Indian commercial vehicle telematics ecosystem has several participants, including telematics service providers (TSPs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), telecommunications providers, device manufacturers, IT service providers, and Tier I suppliers. The market is characterized by an extremely price-sensitive customer base leading to intense competition among participants.

Stakeholders have numerous transformational growth opportunities, such as mutually beneficial partnerships, market expansion possibilities for overseas participants, M&A for high-performing local homegrown start-ups, and go-to-market strategies from non-traditional telematics participants.

Integration of multiple telematics systems by TSPs, OEM standardization, and a combination of fleet management solutions with tolling and tax collection will be key elements of the vibrant Indian connected truck telematics market.

Vendor Landscape

  • Leading market participants include Arya Omnitalk, Pricol, iTriangle, Teltonika, Minda KPIT, and Danlaw.
  • Leading OEMs in telematics are Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, and Mahindra.
  • In the pool of emerging tech companies and mobility start-ups, WheelsEye, Intangles, Uffizio, Fleetx, iTriangle, and Loconav are ahead of their competitors in progressive year-over-year growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Truck Telematics Industry
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Growth Metrics
  • Competitive Environment
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Market Evolution
  • Forecast Assumptions

3. Research Scope and Segmentation

  • Research Scope
  • Definitions: Types of Telematics Solutions and Purchase Models
  • Definitions: Types of Business Models

4. Connected Truck Telematics Market in India, 2023

  • Market Outlook
  • Key Findings
  • Key Market Trends Influencing Telematics Adoption
  • Key Challenges for Telematics in the Indian Trucking Industry
  • Technology Involved in Truck Telematics
  • Business Models of OEMs and TSPs
  • Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships
  • Government Regulations and Mandates Impacting Trucking

5. The AIS 140 Mandate

  • AIS 140: The Mandate
  • AIS 140: Key Features and Capabilities
  • The AIS 140 Mandate: Value Chain
  • Key Industry Impacts of the AIS 140 Mandate
  • AIS 140: Implications of the Mandate
  • Top AIS 140-approved Companies and Products

6. Market Share Analysis

  • Connected Trucks Market: Installed Base Forecast
  • India Telematics: Installed Base by Contribution
  • Installed Base Forecast and Analysis, India
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Market Share Analysis

7. Key Competitor Analysis

  • Key Competitors
  • Connected Trucks Market: Key TSP Locations
  • Key TSP Strategies in India
  • Key Competitor Analysis: Third-party Vendors
  • Key OEM Connectivity Strategies
  • Key Competitor Analysis: Key OEMs

8. Connected Trucks India Market: Pricing Trends of OEMs and TSPs

  • Telematics Product Package Hierarchies of TSPs
  • Pricing Trends of TSPs
  • Pricing Trends and Telematics Packages of OEMs

9. Market Opportunity Analysis

  • Opportunity by Hardware Type
  • Opportunity by Package Type
  • Opportunities by Services: Top 3 Services
  • Opportunity by Vehicle Type
  • Opportunity by Fleet Type
  • Opportunity by Industry Type
  • Opportunity by Solution Type
  • Key Opportunity Regions

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: AIS 140
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Tolling Integration
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Investments and Start-up Proliferation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjhr5f

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

European OEMs' Over-the-Air Update (FOTA/SOTA) Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Unlocking New Revenue Streams with In-Cabin Features and Technology for OEMs

Global IoT Satellite Connectivity Market Analysis Report 2023: LEO, Satellite Mega-constellations, Low-Power Wide-Area Network, Integration, and Ecosystem Collaboration Boosts Future Growth

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.