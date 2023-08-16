Growth Opportunities in the Indian Connected Truck Telematics Market: India's Truck Telematics Market Pioneers Multifaceted Integration

16 Aug, 2023, 20:15 ET
The Indian connected truck telematics market is entering a presumably long growth phase and is already the fastest-growing market worldwide.
It presents rewarding opportunities in terms of service revenue and potential new technology integration. The government is introducing new measures to support infrastructure development and drive technology adoption on a wider scale to usher the transportation industry into the future.
The Indian commercial vehicle telematics ecosystem has several participants, including telematics service providers (TSPs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), telecommunications providers, device manufacturers, IT service providers, and Tier I suppliers. The market is characterized by an extremely price-sensitive customer base leading to intense competition among participants.
Stakeholders have numerous transformational growth opportunities, such as mutually beneficial partnerships, market expansion possibilities for overseas participants, M&A for high-performing local homegrown start-ups, and go-to-market strategies from non-traditional telematics participants.
Integration of multiple telematics systems by TSPs, OEM standardization, and a combination of fleet management solutions with tolling and tax collection will be key elements of the vibrant Indian connected truck telematics market.
Vendor Landscape
- Leading market participants include Arya Omnitalk, Pricol, iTriangle, Teltonika, Minda KPIT, and Danlaw.
- Leading OEMs in telematics are Ashok Leyland, Tata Motors, and Mahindra.
- In the pool of emerging tech companies and mobility start-ups, WheelsEye, Intangles, Uffizio, Fleetx, iTriangle, and Loconav are ahead of their competitors in progressive year-over-year growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Truck Telematics Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Growth Metrics
- Competitive Environment
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Market Evolution
- Forecast Assumptions
3. Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Definitions: Types of Telematics Solutions and Purchase Models
- Definitions: Types of Business Models
4. Connected Truck Telematics Market in India, 2023
- Market Outlook
- Key Findings
- Key Market Trends Influencing Telematics Adoption
- Key Challenges for Telematics in the Indian Trucking Industry
- Technology Involved in Truck Telematics
- Business Models of OEMs and TSPs
- Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships
- Government Regulations and Mandates Impacting Trucking
5. The AIS 140 Mandate
- AIS 140: The Mandate
- AIS 140: Key Features and Capabilities
- The AIS 140 Mandate: Value Chain
- Key Industry Impacts of the AIS 140 Mandate
- AIS 140: Implications of the Mandate
- Top AIS 140-approved Companies and Products
6. Market Share Analysis
- Connected Trucks Market: Installed Base Forecast
- India Telematics: Installed Base by Contribution
- Installed Base Forecast and Analysis, India
- Revenue Forecast
- Market Share Analysis
7. Key Competitor Analysis
- Key Competitors
- Connected Trucks Market: Key TSP Locations
- Key TSP Strategies in India
- Key Competitor Analysis: Third-party Vendors
- Key OEM Connectivity Strategies
- Key Competitor Analysis: Key OEMs
8. Connected Trucks India Market: Pricing Trends of OEMs and TSPs
- Telematics Product Package Hierarchies of TSPs
- Pricing Trends of TSPs
- Pricing Trends and Telematics Packages of OEMs
9. Market Opportunity Analysis
- Opportunity by Hardware Type
- Opportunity by Package Type
- Opportunities by Services: Top 3 Services
- Opportunity by Vehicle Type
- Opportunity by Fleet Type
- Opportunity by Industry Type
- Opportunity by Solution Type
- Key Opportunity Regions
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: AIS 140
- Growth Opportunity 2: Tolling Integration
- Growth Opportunity 3: Investments and Start-up Proliferation
