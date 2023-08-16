Growth Opportunities in the Indian Connected Truck Telematics Market: India's Truck Telematics Market Pioneers Multifaceted Integration

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Indian Connected Truck Telematics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian connected truck telematics market is entering a presumably long growth phase and is already the fastest-growing market worldwide.

It presents rewarding opportunities in terms of service revenue and potential new technology integration. The government is introducing new measures to support infrastructure development and drive technology adoption on a wider scale to usher the transportation industry into the future.

The Indian commercial vehicle telematics ecosystem has several participants, including telematics service providers (TSPs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), telecommunications providers, device manufacturers, IT service providers, and Tier I suppliers. The market is characterized by an extremely price-sensitive customer base leading to intense competition among participants.

Stakeholders have numerous transformational growth opportunities, such as mutually beneficial partnerships, market expansion possibilities for overseas participants, M&A for high-performing local homegrown start-ups, and go-to-market strategies from non-traditional telematics participants.

Integration of multiple telematics systems by TSPs, OEM standardization, and a combination of fleet management solutions with tolling and tax collection will be key elements of the vibrant Indian connected truck telematics market.

Vendor Landscape

Leading market participants include Arya Omnitalk, Pricol, iTriangle, Teltonika, Minda KPIT, and Danlaw.

Leading OEMs in telematics are Ashok Leyland , Tata Motors, and Mahindra.

, Tata Motors, and Mahindra. In the pool of emerging tech companies and mobility start-ups, WheelsEye, Intangles, Uffizio, Fleetx, iTriangle, and Loconav are ahead of their competitors in progressive year-over-year growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Connected Truck Telematics Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Growth Metrics

Competitive Environment

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Market Evolution

Forecast Assumptions

3. Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Definitions: Types of Telematics Solutions and Purchase Models

Definitions: Types of Business Models

4. Connected Truck Telematics Market in India, 2023

Market Outlook

Key Findings

Key Market Trends Influencing Telematics Adoption

Key Challenges for Telematics in the Indian Trucking Industry

Technology Involved in Truck Telematics

Business Models of OEMs and TSPs

Ecosystem Partners and Local Partnerships

Government Regulations and Mandates Impacting Trucking

5. The AIS 140 Mandate

AIS 140: The Mandate

AIS 140: Key Features and Capabilities

The AIS 140 Mandate: Value Chain

Key Industry Impacts of the AIS 140 Mandate

AIS 140: Implications of the Mandate

Top AIS 140-approved Companies and Products

6. Market Share Analysis

Connected Trucks Market: Installed Base Forecast

India Telematics: Installed Base by Contribution

Installed Base Forecast and Analysis, India

Revenue Forecast

Market Share Analysis

7. Key Competitor Analysis

Key Competitors

Connected Trucks Market: Key TSP Locations

Key TSP Strategies in India

Key Competitor Analysis: Third-party Vendors

Key OEM Connectivity Strategies

Key Competitor Analysis: Key OEMs

8. Connected Trucks India Market: Pricing Trends of OEMs and TSPs

Telematics Product Package Hierarchies of TSPs

Pricing Trends of TSPs

Pricing Trends and Telematics Packages of OEMs

9. Market Opportunity Analysis

Opportunity by Hardware Type

Opportunity by Package Type

Opportunities by Services: Top 3 Services

Opportunity by Vehicle Type

Opportunity by Fleet Type

Opportunity by Industry Type

Opportunity by Solution Type

Key Opportunity Regions

10. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: AIS 140

Growth Opportunity 2: Tolling Integration

Growth Opportunity 3: Investments and Start-up Proliferation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fjhr5f

