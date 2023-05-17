Growth Opportunities in the Military UAV Swarm Industry 2023: Remote-Controlled Aerial Weapon Systems will Take on an Important Role on the Modern Battlefield

DUBLIN, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Military UAV Swarm Industry - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid lessons learned from the Russo-Ukrainian War and other real and simulated battlefield experiences, the demand for military swarm drone systems will present opportunities for defense primes and innovative start-ups worldwide through 2025 and probably beyond. Swarm technology today involves small, cheap drones rather than larger, more expensive unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), offering end users efficiency in terms of cost and time. As swarm technologies evolve, the analyst expects operational efficiency to increase dramatically and thus become a priority in national defense budgets.

This Aerospace & Defense practice report examines trends and broadly discusses drivers and restraints in the dynamic and vibrant drone swarm industry. It covers three main swarm domains: micro/mini UAVs, small UAVs, and lethal miniature aerial missile systems (LMAMS). Interest in LMAMS is increasing, although the implications as a weapon of mass destruction are still being evaluated.

The report discusses leading programs in the United States, United Kingdom, Israel, and other parts of Europe and the Middle East, focusing on vendors and the technological and operational demands (e.g., artificial intelligence and manned-unmanned teaming) from military end users. Growth opportunities in the industry evaluate emerging arenas of focus, relevant business models, and innovative technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Military UAV Swarm Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

What You Need To Know First

Trends and Challenges

Recent Developments in the Drone Swarm Industry

Evolving ConOps

Military Drone Swarm Maturity

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Industry Overview

Drone Swarm Categories

Leading US Programs

Notable DoD Contracts

Leading UK Programs

Leading Israeli Programs

Other Drone Swarm Programs

4. Military UAV Swarm Market Overview

Growth Opportunity 1: Easing Regulations for Drone Swarm Applications

Growth Opportunity 2: Drone Swarm Procurement Programs

Growth Opportunity 3: LMAMS as an Emerging Swarm Platform

5. Appendix

NATO Military UAV Classification

Abbreviations

6. List of Exhibits

