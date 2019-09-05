Growth Opportunities in the Neurodegenerative Disorder Therapeutics Market, Forecast to 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As one lives longer, one needs to increasingly battle age-related disorders.Neurodegenerative disorders are the most worrisome, because they impact millions of people around the world and lack any curative therapy.

While companies continue their search, they are also battling declining revenues from marketed products used to manage symptoms. Heavy genericization, followed by price erosion, reliance on patient-reported data for diagnosis and measuring outcomes, and elusive R&D success, has put unprecedented pressure on pharma companies and prompted several to shed their assets mid-way.This research service, in addition to quantifying the market, provides details of future products and the expected revenue generation from them. While the therapy market is marred by high rates of pipeline attrition, there are several parallel areas of growth. For instance, the study covers regenerative medicine, which has grown by leaps and bounds and offers the promise of curative therapies. The study also dives deep into different technological advancements, geographical trends, and potential partnership opportunities for Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The study covers opportunities in prevention facilitated by digital solutions integration, in conjunction with an understanding of disease diagnosis and progression, expedited drug development, and, most importantly, delivery of the required outcome to the patient. The study captures the competitive landscape and the different strategies employed by companies to stay ahead of the curve, and identifies the game-changing companies leading innovation from the front. Acknowledging the high cost of failure, the study investigates the need and growing acceptance of open innovation to curate data, ask better questions, extract meaningful insights, and create more accurate and predictable solutions. In addition to collaboration with peers, companies will seek partnership with digital partners. Given the growing availability of data, technologies and tools, and research expertise there are several companies seeking clinically validated solutions, which have been profiled in the study. The study lays down strategic imperatives for companies to recalibrate their business models based on collaboration and be future ready.Information is also provided on some of the leading M&A activities impacting the market, as well as unconventional collaboration agreements laying the foundation for propelling innovations toward licensure and delivery. Furthermore, present and future market trends such as regulatory support, focus on wellness, and value chain convergence, which would shape the market, are discussed.



