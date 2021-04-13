Growth Opportunities in the North American Respiratory Protection Market to 2025: Product Upgrades with Ergonomics, IIoT, and Artificial Intelligence

DUBLIN, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North American Respiratory Protection Market and Transformative Mega Trends, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service covers the strategic analysis of the respiratory protection market in North America. The PPE market is regularly affected by the dynamics of the industry, and now it is being significantly impacted by the sudden outbreak of coronavirus in early 2020, leading to increased demand for air purifying respirators across all end-use sectors.

This study presents an assessment of the status and the future prospects of the North American industrial respiratory protection market. It also captures key product trends in the market across different end users. The impact of challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and market drivers and restraints are discussed. Rising customer focus on comfort, emphasis of manufacturers on smart safety functional aspects, and the impact of growth trends across different end-user industries, are also covered.

Key companies are ramping up production capacity to streamline their supply chains and meet the surge in demand witnessed in the current outlook.

Growing preference for connected PPE, together with improved ergonomics, quality, and comfort are the major driving forces for PPE demand in the region. Growing enforcement and consciousness about exposure to respirable crystalline silica and carcinogens while working in intense environments is expected to drive growth during the forecast period.

Increase in the potential of price hike due to continuous technological advancements in terms of cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence could restrain growth in some product segments. Financial instability of economies due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in early 2021 is expected to have a medium impact on the growth of the respiratory protection market. The impact is expected to reduce during the forecast period as economies stabilize.

The North American respiratory protection market is witnessing a culture of innovation with the introduction of technologies such as cloud computing and data analytics in SCBA and PAPR product segments which is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period. This study includes a respiratory protection PPE market overview, standards and regulations, trends and outlook, drivers and restraints, market share and competitive analysis, and qualitative and quantitative aspects as per product segments such as disposable, non-disposable, PAPR, SCBA, airline, and escape respirators, followed by growth opportunities and companies to action. Overall, there was a mild impact of the pandemic on the PPE market in 2020. However, the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in early 2021 is expected to have a moderate impact on growth. However, participants will be looking forward to the market bouncing back in 2022, with a significant growth in revenue to combat the impact and continue growing at a steady pace as per the historic trend before the pandemic.



Key Topics Covered:





Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Respiratory Protection Market

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Respiratory Protection Market

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Disposable Respirators

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Non-disposable Respirators

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Powered Air Purifying Respirators

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Self-contained Breathing Apparatus

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Airline Respirators

Growth Opportunity Analysis, Escape Respirators

Growth Opportunity Universe, Respiratory Protection Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Product Upgrades with Ergonomics, IIoT, and Artificial Intelligence, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2 - Technological Innovations in Reusable Masks to Fuel Future Needs, 2020

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hra0bd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

