Growth Opportunities in the North American VoIP Access and SIP Trunking Services Market, Forecasts to 2024

The VoIP access and SIP trunking market remains on pace to become the default connection between on-premises customer platforms and the public switched telephone network (PSTN) and will feature prominently in the digital transformation efforts currently being undertaken by many forward-thinking businesses.



This study focuses on next-generation voice access services including:

• VoIP trunking: Converged access lines connecting with time division multiplexing (TDM) enterprise telephony platforms

• Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) trunking: Converged access lines connecting with IP telephony platforms

• Basic VoIP access services: Converged access lines connecting with low-end key systems or directly with telephony endpoints, typically

through analog telephone adapters (ATAs)



This research study discusses market drivers and restraints that are positively or negatively impacting the North American VoIP access and SIP trunking services market, as well as overall market and technology trends.For VoIP access and SIP trunking services, modern on-premises unified communications platforms, including Microsoft Skype for Business and Cisco Unified Call Manager, are already optimized for SIP trunking rather than legacy communications services becomes a significant factor pushing businesses to the service.



Likewise, aggressive pricing and feature-rich value-added services encouraging customers to migrate to IP-based voice services.However, passive migration strategies on the part of some providers and the encroachment of alternative services, such as compelling cloud-based UC services, are holding the market back from its fullest potential.



This research includes the estimated market size, demand analysis that identifies the popularity of IP-based services across various business sizes, as well as forecasts for future growth, and the potential demand for IP-based voice services when compared to the total addressable market. This research study also provides comprehensive market share analysis, identifying the current leaders in the North American VoIP access and SIP trunking services market, as well as notably highlights the impact of the significant market consolidation that has occurred in recent years.



Finally, the study includes 12 growth opportunities that Frost & Sullivan has identified for North American IP-based voice access providers.These opportunities represent areas that Frost & Sullivan believes service providers that are committed to the VoIP access and SIP trunking services market should focus particular emphasis on, including market and product vision, product and competitive strategy, products, services, disruptive new business models, marketing, partnerships, sales, and support initiatives.



Through this research, service providers will be able to identity successful growth opportunities within their own organizations as well as we discover new potential opportunities that likely apply to their own business.



