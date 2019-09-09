Growth Opportunities in the US Remote Patient Monitoring Market - Global Forecast to 2023
DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in the US Remote Patient Monitoring Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report states that the overall RPM market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 19.8% from 2017 to 2023.
Remote patient monitoring (RPM) is gaining momentum as a variety of factors create a significant need for the value propositions that RPM promises.
RPM refers to the use of telecommunications technology to enable patient monitoring devices to collect, store, and forward biometric readings to a healthcare provider. This report focuses on RPM products and services that are provided to patients who are not undergoing an in-person evaluation or in a hospital. RPM is currently a component of telehealth.
This report reviews the significant drivers that are propelling RPM. For example, the aging population and the prevalence of chronic diseases among this demographic group, and challenges to providing access to healthcare for rural populations are driving the RPM use case.
There have also been indicators that the US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is increasing the coverage for RPM on an annual basis. The CMS has added CPT codes that are making RPM more favorable to providers. In addition, private payers are demonstrating more interest in RPM. It also is becoming attractive as a benefit offered by employer health plans. Employers can use RPM to decrease medical costs.
Major questions this study will answer include: What is the current state of the US RPM market? What major trends and barriers are affecting market growth? What are the major stakeholder issues? What are the significant companies to watch in the RPM space? What is the 5-year revenue outlook for RPM solutions? Which market segments are most likely to adapt to this technology? What growth opportunities and future perspectives must RPM vendors aim for as they develop their 5-year strategic plans?
RPM will also serve to add new forms of real-time patient data that will be a vital component of population health management, clinical decision support systems, and new analytical models that will enable providers to develop better strategies to manage chronic conditions. RPM will also become a component of care coordination and patient engagement beyond the chronic condition and post-acute care models. Over time, RPM will become a vital tool for providers to improve the health of all patients.
The study also reviews the potential for RPM to be enhanced as artificial intelligence is deployed in the US healthcare industry. In addition, RPM will benefit as fifth generation (5G) wireless networks are introduced, though 5G will not reach its full potential for several years.
The evolving RPM market will consist of platforms and services that support integrated RPM systems based on the medical needs and technical capabilities of the patient. Providers have implemented RPM cautiously. However, US healthcare stakeholders are becoming more optimistic that RPM is poised to expand across the industry. This technology will progress from deployments based on avoiding readmission penalties to a scalable model that promises to improve outcomes for patients and lower the overall cost of healthcare.
RPM Offers Strong Potential to Improve Patient Outcomes, Reduce The Number of Hospital Re-admissions While Lowering Cost. According to the research, RPM is gaining momentum as a variety of factors are creating a significant need for the value propositions that RPM promises to offer.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- 5 Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Strategy
- Methodology
- Scope and Segmentation
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Key Companies to Watch
- CEO's Perspective
- Executive Summary - 3 Big Predictions
- Likely Market Directions - The Analyst's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Segmentation
- Market Overview
- RPM's Place in the Telehealth Matrix
3. Introduction to RPM
- What is RPM?
- Description of an RPM Solution
- RPM Challenges that Must be Overcome
- The Evolution of RPM Technology
- RPM Should Interface with a Variety of IT Solutions
- RPM is a Component of Healthcare's Transformation
- RPM Process Flow
4. Dynamics Catalyzing Growth
- 5G Wireless Networks - Potential Impact on RPM
- AI - Potential Impact on RPM
- RPM Regulatory Environment
- CMS Moving Forward on Telehealth
- Recent RPM Developments from the CMS
- Notable Federal Legislation that will Advance Telehealth
- Telehealth Regulatory Developments at the State Level
- A Telehealth Tale of Two States
5. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Factors
- Mega Trend Impact on the RPM Market
- The Aging Population
- Rising Healthcare Costs
- Rural Healthcare Access
- The Triple Aim' and Consumerism
- Notable Quotes from Research Interviews
6. Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
7. Forecasts and Trends
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
8. RPM Market Segment Analysis
- Remote Monitors Segment - Revenue Forecast
- Remote Monitors Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- RPM Platform Segment - Revenue Forecast
- RPM Platform Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- RPM Data Management Segment - Revenue Forecast
- RPM Data Management Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- RPM Services Segment - Revenue Forecast
- RPM Services Segment - Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Total RPM Market Penetration Analysis
9. Competitive Environment
- Recent Notable Deals
- American Well Partnership with Medtronic
- Competitive Market Structure
- RPM Market - Competitive Factors
- Changes in the Competitive Environment
- Notable RPM Market Participants
- Vendor Movements - Analyst Perspective
- Top Competitors
- RPM Vendor Landscape Segmentation
10. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity Evaluation As Part of Business Strategy
- Levers for Growth
- 5 Growth Opportunities Critical for Future Strategy
- RPM Market - Quantifying Major Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity - Extend Medical-Grade RPM Beyond Chronic Conditions and Post Acute Care
- Growth Opportunity - Exploit New Technologies Today
- Growth Opportunity - Increase the Pressure on Regulators
- Growth Opportunity - Promote the Value of RPM: Generated Data
- Growth Opportunity - Get the Payers More Onboard
