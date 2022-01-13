Growth Opportunities to Drive Lidding Films Market at CAGR of 5.8%, Finds TMR Study
- Rising demand for lidding films from cosmetics and pharmaceuticals sectors for convenience and safety to create new growth opportunities
- Changing food habits and easy availability of raw materials for production account for substantial demand for lidding films in emerging economies
Jan 13, 2022, 09:30 ET
ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lidding films market is estimated to grow 1.7 times over the next decade, find analysts at TMR. The excessive demand for lidding films from the food & beverages sector due to their high barrier protection properties and increased shelf life of packaged consumables creates lucrative opportunities in the lidding films market.
Lidding films serve to provide a perfect solution to prevent contamination of prepared meals trays, ready-to-go meals, and frozen foods or any other processed food. Lidding films serve to be a safe and hygienic way to allow processed food to be used directly from the shelf to oven.
Increasing applications of lidding films in other industries, including pharmaceutical and personal care & cosmetics to expand the growth frontiers of the lidding films market.
North America and Europe jointly hold significant revenue share of the lidding films market. The high demand for on-the-go foods, dairy products, and other packaged consumables account for significant revenue of the lidding films market from the two regions.
Request a Report Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=29711
Lidding Films Market – Key Findings of Report
- Polypropylene lidding films provide better safety, sustainability, and graphics than aluminum lidding. Combination of polypropylene container with aluminum peelable lid used for the packaging of yogurt and other dairy products is not completely recyclable.
- Manufacturers in the lidding films market are increasing the availability of lidding films with high barrier properties in a peelable format and are suitable for the packaging of sauces, dips, and sauces
- Keen manufacturers in the lidding films market are bolstering the production of products that are ideal for high pressure pasteurization processes
- Growth curve of the lidding films market is anticipated to rise with the demand for lidding solutions that provide superior oxygen and moisture barrier properties following high pressure pasteurization processing
- Manufacturers undertake initiatives to develop lidding films that are constructed to peel without tearing and retain strong adhesion when frozen, and at the same time, maintain a strong seal to extend shelf life of food products
- High barrier lidding films display the leading demand due to strong barrier protection that prevents spillage or wastage of packaged products, which helps transportaion of packaged food to distant locations
- Trays is estimated to emerge as the most profitable application segment of the lidding films market
- Product innovations for biodegradable lidding films due to the harmful effects of plastic products and government policies to spell growth of the lidding films market
Get PDF Brochure for More Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29711
Lidding Films Market – Growth Drivers
- Exponential demand from the food industry with most parts of lidding films used to pack food products drives the lidding films market
- Expanding applications in pharmaceuticals, nutritional supplements, and medical devices to unlock new growth opportunities
Get a Customized Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=29711
Lidding Films Market – Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the lidding films market are;
- Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH
- Amcor plc
- Winpak Ltd
- Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH
- Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation
- Golden Eagle Extrusions Inc.
- Impak Films Pty Ltd
- Uflex Ltd
- Berry Global Inc.
- LINPAC Packaging Limited
- Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd
- Multi-Plastics
- FFP Packaging Solutions Ltd
- Flexopack SA
- TCL Packaging Ltd
Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=29711<ype=S
Global Lidding Films Market Segmentation
Lidding Films Market by Product Type
- Dual Ovenable
- Specialty
- High Barrier
- Breathable
- Die-cut
Lidding Films Market by Material Type
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Amorphous Polyethylene Terephthalate (APET)
- Crystallizable Polyethylene Terephthalate (CPET)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polyamide
- Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)
- Aluminum
- Others
Lidding Films Market by Application
- Cups
- Trays
- Cans & Bottles
- Jars
- Others
Lidding Films Market by End-use Industry
- Food Industry
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Personal Care & Cosmetics
- Other Industries
Lidding Films Market by Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific (APAC)
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
