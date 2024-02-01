Growth Propels a Company Name Change and New Brand Identity for HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

HR Pharmaceuticals

01 Feb, 2024, 12:46 ET

HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will begin doing business as HR HealthCare.

The company will execute its rebranding strategy throughout 2024.

The organization expects continued momentum for its current growth trajectory.

YORK, Pa., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, HR Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (HRP), a recognized name in healthcare consumables, will become HR HealthCare and launch a new company identity.  

The company has grown and evolved significantly over the last several years and now offers a diversified portfolio of brands across several healthcare categories, including general medical, ultrasound, urology, antiseptic solutions, wound solutions, and ostomy accessories. HR HealthCare better embodies who the organization is today, the products and services provided, and the customers served.

"It has been a challenge to tell our great story. A story that started with two individuals and is on its way to becoming a leading healthcare products company while remaining a professionally managed, 100% family-owned business, shares Colby Wiesman, President and CEO at HR HealthCare. "The transformation to HR HealthCare is rooted in bringing clarity to our partners and customers, accelerating growth, and supporting our organizational purpose of Positively Impacting People's Lives." 

"We remain very optimistic that the organization will continue the current growth trajectory. Ensuring our stakeholders fully understand who HR HealthCare is and how we can help address critical healthcare needs across multiple categories is paramount to our continued success," states Chris Wiesman, Chief Commercial Officer at HR HealthCare. "We are excited to start this new chapter as HR HealthCare, building on the strong equity in place today with our trusted brands while continuing to deliver new product innovations, technologies, and services to deliver meaningful impact across the continuum of care." 

HR HealthCare plans to execute its company rebranding strategy throughout 2024. Visit hrhealthcare.com to learn more about HR HealthCare, the new brand identity, and its products.

About HR HealthCare

HR HealthCare is a professionally managed, family-owned business located in York, PA, that develops, manufactures, and supplies products for a variety of markets. HR HealthCare is an industry expert in healthcare consumables and offers a broad range of products, from medical lubricants and ultrasound gels to a comprehensive continence care offering and more. The company's purpose - positively impacting people's lives - unifies the organization and drives an unwavering commitment to healthcare professionals and patients.

Follow HR HealthCare on Facebook, LinkedIn, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Instagram for the latest news, or visit the new company website hrhealthcare.com.

HR HealthCare and the HR HealthCare logo are trademarks of HR HealthCare.  

SOURCE HR Pharmaceuticals

