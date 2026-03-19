Growth Protocol Partners with Databricks to Bring Explainable AI to Enterprise Data via Delta Sharing

Enterprise clients can now leverage Growth Protocol's reasoning engine directly within Databricks via an SDK, without moving any data.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Protocol today announced an expanded collaboration with Databricks, the Data and AI company. The partnership enables enterprises to run Growth Protocol's neuro-symbolic AI directly within their Databricks Notebooks via a lightweight SDK that installs with a single line of code.

Growth Protocol is an enterprise reasoning platform that uses neuro-symbolic AI to turn data into explainable, auditable business decisions.

Databricks Partner Badge

The integration addresses a core enterprise challenge: applying advanced AI to sensitive data without compromising governance or security. Growth Protocol pushes its reasoning logic to where data already lives, executing decision workflows within the customer's Databricks environment and under existing access controls.

By leveraging Databricks Delta Sharing, Growth Protocol can securely access governed datasets without replication, enabling teams to apply GP workflows to shared data while keeping sensitive information in place.

"Growth Protocol brings neuro-symbolic AI into business decision-making through an enterprise reasoning platform—making every decision explainable, auditable, and executable," said Miro Dimitrov, CEO of Growth Protocol. "With Delta Sharing and our SDK running inside Databricks, enterprises can apply auditable, decision workflows to governed data—so they can reason across internal and external signals and make faster, explainable growth decisions across pricing, portfolio strategy, and go-to-market execution."

Growth Protocol transforms raw data into accountable decisions, automating the journey from discovery to action. Built on a neuro-symbolic architecture that combines neural networks with symbolic logic, every recommendation includes traceable reasoning that business leaders can audit and defend. Decision workflows continuously learn from outcomes, improving accuracy and impact over time as they are applied in production.

The workflows execute within the customer's Databricks compute environment and render results directly in Databricks Notebooks. Data access is governed through Databricks Delta Sharing permissions, and the implementation is designed to align with Unity Catalog and enterprise data governance frameworks.

This approach introduces a new layer of enterprise infrastructure: a reasoning system that sits between data and action, enabling consistent and defensible decision-making at scale.

The SDK is currently in Private Preview with select enterprise partners, with broader availability targeted for Q2 2026. Early adopters include EY and several Fortune 500 companies.

Media Contact:

Corinne Rivera

[email protected]

SOURCE Growth Protocol