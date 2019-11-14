Growth Raises $5 Million in Funding and Launches Global Conference for Cannabis Industry

Growth's first annual flagship event will be held September 21–24 at Wynn Las Vegas, and will gather more than 2,000 senior leaders from inside and outside of the cannabis ecosystem to discuss, develop and shape the future of the cannabis industry.

"There are so many conferences every year, but very few that leave people feeling like they came away with something valuable. As we've seen in other industries, engaging senior leaders and influencers in challenging conversations and movements at crucial times in an industry's evolution can have a positive impact and lead to a more connected community," said Jake Skinner, Growth's co-founder and chief executive officer. "With the launch of Growth, we're creating a constructive and engaging environment for key decision makers across the entire cannabis ecosystem to gather and exchange ideas that shape the future of cannabis on a global stage."

Growth will bring together a diverse group of speakers and delegates that includes company founders, entertainers, professional athletes, corporate executives, government policy makers, media professionals and world renowned researchers to discuss a wide array of topics impacting the global cannabis industry. Attendees will be able to interact with peers from around the world, participate in unique experiences, and forge new relationships with investors, organizations, brands, legislators, media and technology providers who are eager to advance or enter the cannabis space.

"Over the past decade, I've had the privilege of working with exceptionally talented teams to lead the development of influential events across some of the largest industries to help create powerful new communities," said co-founder and chairman Jonathan Weiner. "I've witnessed firsthand the evolution of cannabis from something that was discussed in the shadows, to something that needs to be discussed in an open, professional forum. This is why I'm so excited that Growth will bring together the best and brightest in cannabis while also drawing attendance from companies and organizations outside the industry looking to learn more or get involved."

Growth is an inclusive platform for all participants to help shape the future of cannabis. Registration details, speakers and a detailed agenda will be announced in the coming months.

About Growth

Growth is the definitive annual cannabis conference with highly curated content, facilitated networking and elevated experiences. Our mission is to advance the industry by bringing together a diverse group of speakers and delegates inside and outside of cannabis including entertainers, startup founders, professional athletes, investors, corporate executives, government policy makers, media professionals and world renowned researchers. The content will cover a wide array of topics impacting the future of the global cannabis industry and its continual evolution in the mainstream consciousness. The first annual event will be held September 21–24, 2020 at Wynn Las Vegas, and there will be no consumption or physical product allowed on site.

