Growth Reimagined: G-P Announces Record Customer Growth and Momentum in 2023

G-P

25 Jan, 2024, 06:00 ET

Recognized leader in employer of record (EOR) industry touts banner business growth and market success as it celebrates 13 years of enabling opportunities for anyone, anywhere

BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- REMOTE FIRST COMPANY G-P (Globalization Partners), the recognized leader in the global employment market, and standard bearer for industry compliance, today announced another record-breaking year with more than 25% customer growth. In 2023, the company continued to lead the employer of record (EOR) market in all industry reports and introduced a new global HR technology category called Global Growth Technology to reimagine global employment with the launch of the G-P Meridian™ Suite

"Global Growth Technology is the future of global employment," said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO of G-P. "In 2023, G-P expanded the strategic vision of the company, accelerating our vision and innovating our technology and products for the greater good of businesses everywhere. Our momentum over the last year is an incredible foundation that will uniquely position us - and our customers and partners - for success in 2024 and beyond."

Despite compounding pressures of economic uncertainty and talent shortages in 2023, growth is on leaders' minds. G-P's inaugural 2023 Global Growth Report revealed two-thirds of executives are focused on growing their organization in the next year, but today's business landscape requires a new, global approach to building sustainable organizations and teams.

As the innovator in the global employment industry, G-P has created opportunities for businesses to approach growth differently since its inception in 2012. In 2023, the company challenged the status quo again, redefining EOR and pushing the boundaries of global business growth with the introduction of Global Growth Technology, G-P Meridian™ Suite and new global employment products, G-P Meridian Advisor™, G-P Meridian Entity™, G-P Meridian eLibrary™ and G-P Meridian IQ™. The company also announced GIA, the first-of-its-kind generative AI-enabled Global Intelligence Assistant, combining more than a decade of G-P's global employment expertise with AI-based intelligence to provide real-time expert guidance across the G-P Meridian™ Suite. These innovative solutions empower today's businesses to unlock more opportunities and stay ahead of the competition.

A testament to its innovation and continued market leadership, G-P was recognized as the leader in the highest position in all industry analyst reports, and 12+ additional awards. Among others, EOR industry analyst firms The Everest Group, the IEC Group and Nelson Hall all ranked G-P in the highest position in their 2023 global EOR market analysis reports, touting the company's best-in-class customer service and technology. G-P was also named to the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and was awarded two gold Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Awards™ for the best advance in business strategy and technology innovation and the best advance in unique HR or workforce management technology.

In 2023, G-P forged and deepened strategic partnerships with best-in-class HCM and payroll technology leaders, doubling down on the company's strategy to continue to go-to-market with industry-leading payroll and HCM companies worldwide like Ceridian, Hawksford, IRIS Software Group, Paychex, Paylocity, Robert Walters A&NZ, SD Worx, TriNet, UKG and Y&Archer. G-P's international partner ecosystem enables G-P's customers to connect the G-P Meridian Suite with their existing HR technology stack.

In addition to G-P's record customer growth in 2023, the company's commitment to customer success remains at the forefront with its 96% customer satisfaction rating.

Learn more about G-P's vision for global growth and its award-winning G-P Meridian Suite.

About G-P

G-P is the recognized leader of the global employment industry and has delivered world-class global compliance and workforce products designed to meet the needs of growing companies since 2012. G-P's global growth platform is driven by the G-P Meridian™ Suite of SaaS-based global employment products. G-P helps thousands of customers build and manage teams quickly and compliantly in 180+ countries without navigating legal, tax or HR issues.

G-P: Global Made Possible™

To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

Media Contact: Katie Johnson, [email protected]

SOURCE G-P

