Growth Seen in Pilot Program That Reduces Barriers to Completion of CPA Licensure's Education Requirement

Deadline for Fall Semester Candidates Interested in Joint AICPA-NASBA Initiative is Aug. 1

NEW YORK and NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A program designed to ease attainment of the final 30 hours of the education requirement for CPA licensure has expanded since it began offering online courses last semester.

The Experience, Learn and Earn (ELE) Program – jointly sponsored by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA), and offered through Tulane University's School of Professional Advancement – currently has 94 summer-session students representing more than 50 employers. That's up from 38 students in the spring.

"We were excited about the program because it provides flexibility for participants to take as many classes as they need in a very cost-effective manner," said Jennifer Niece, CPA, learning and development manager for PKF O'Connor Davies, a top 25 firm that participated in ELE this semester. "The asynchronous, online format makes it easy to complete classes around their work schedule."

PKF O'Connor Davies has seven employees in the summer session and expects a similar cohort in the fall semester, which has an Aug. 1 deadline for sign-ups. Niece said participants are a mix of recent college graduates and those that have been with the firm for a few years.

Mike Decker, the AICPA's vice president of CPA examination and pipeline, said there has been great interest from employers in the program. "It's encouraging that recent graduates and accounting professionals who've been working for a few years both see ELE as a good path to attaining their CPA license," he said.

The ELE program is for individuals who have completed their bachelor's degree and core accounting classes but possess fewer than the 150 credit hours required for licensure. Here's how the program works:

Accounting graduates join an ELE-affiliated employer as a paid staff member

Program participants earn up to 30 university credits through online courses, with firms agreeing to provide time during the week for course work in a balanced, flexible way

Credit-hour costs are set at highly affordable rates, with some employers picking up the tab for their staff.

Participating employers are expected to provide support and mentoring to help program participants work toward their CPA license

The program is open to all employer types, including not-for-profit, businesses and government entities

"The ELE program is a win-win for both the employee and the employer," said NASBA President and CEO elect Daniel J. Dustin. "Employees gain the necessary coursework to meet the education requirement to become licensed as a CPA and the employer can work with the employee on course selection to develop skill sets that benefit the employee and the firm."

As part of the ELE program, students receive a curated course list that focuses on the skills and knowledge they need to be successful. The current list has over 15 courses, with more to be added as the program expands

To learn more about ELE, please visit experiencelearnearn.org. The site includes information for educators, firms and other organizations that want to sponsor candidates. If your organization is ready to participate in the program, please complete the registration form to sign up. Questions or comments can be directed to [email protected].

About the American Institute of CPAs

The American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) is the world's largest member association representing the CPA profession, with 400,000 members in the United States and worldwide, and a history of serving the public interest since 1887. AICPA members represent many areas of practice, including business and industry, public practice, government, education and consulting. AICPA sets ethical standards for its members and U.S. auditing standards for private companies, not-for-profit organizations, and federal, state and local governments. It develops and grades the Uniform CPA Examination, offers specialized credentials, builds the pipeline of future talent and drives continuing education to advance the vitality, relevance and quality of the profession.

About NASBA

Since 1908, the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) has served as a forum for the nation's Boards of Accountancy, which administer the Uniform CPA Examination, license more than 672,000 certified public accountants and regulate the practice of public accountancy in the United States.

NASBA's mission is to enhance the effectiveness and advance the common interests of the Boards of Accountancy in meeting their regulatory responsibilities. The Association promotes the exchange of information among accountancy boards, serving the needs of the 55 U.S. jurisdictions.

NASBA is headquartered in Nashville, TN, with an International Computer Testing and Call Center in Guam and operations in San Juan, PR. To learn more about NASBA, visit www.nasba.org.

