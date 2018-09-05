Growth-Stage Fintech Providers Gain Competitive Advantage with USAM Group's Bryan and Sullivan

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam Bryan joins USAM Group as company COO and Strategic Advisor to USAM's clients, a role in which he leverages his broad business management and development expertise to the benefit of the company's portfolio of financial technology vendors. Adam's career has focused on positioning small- and medium-sized internal and entrepreneurial businesses for sustainable growth, and then shepherding them safely past the many hazards at each stage.

As a Strategic Advisor, Adam plays a pivotal role in ensuring the satisfactory outcome of USAM Group engagements by thoroughly evaluating each prospective vendor's: growth potential, maturity, business and market penetration strategies, as well as overall value proposition. He then recommends best practice approaches and leads the sales and marketing teams through iterative improvement cycles.

"Adam's impressive background amply demonstrates his keen ability to analyze a new product or start-up business, and create trajectories that lead to significant growth," said Feargal O'Sullivan, CEO of USAM Group. He continued, "In the short time he's been on board, this skill set has already proven to be of great value to USAM and several of our customers. We're excited to have his expertise as we look for the "best of the best" fintech vendors to represent."

Deirdre Sullivan has also joined USAM Group as Head of Marketing and Creative Advisor. In this strategic role, she applies her extensive marketing communications experience to clearly articulate the financial industry's business challenges and the corresponding benefits of each vendor's solution.

Deirdre's talent for crafting clear and concise supporting content across all channels is crucial for awareness in a market crowded with technology and data services all clamoring for mind and wallet share.

"Just like how SRA Watchtower condenses complex risk and performance indicators for bank and credit union measurement and control…," said Bert Knotts, Co-founder and Partner at long-standing USAM customer Strategic Risk Associates,"…Deirdre encapsulates the essential, overall service value that informs clear and consistent communication with our clients, no matter what channel we use to reach them."

About USAM

USAM Group Inc. is a New York City-based business development agency that engages with fintech vendors to help them successfully navigate new product launch or early-stage growth. USAM leverages the broad expertise of its management and marketing team with a proven process to design, implement, and execute strategic sales and marketing campaigns, creating awareness, building momentum and closing deals.

USAM supports clients in North America, Europe, and Asia, and its portfolio of clients represent the leading edge of fintech solutions across geographies and market segments, with services ranging from content to risk and compliance and AI/machine learning.

Visit us at http://www.usamgroup.com

Photo(s):



https://www.prlog.org/12727491

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE USAM Group

Related Links

http://www.usamgroup.com

