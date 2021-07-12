Growth Strategies - Cement Additives Market

Download Latest Free sample report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44100

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Fosroc International Ltd., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Ltd., Halliburton Co., Sika AG, Solvay SA, and Universal Drilling Fluids are among some of the major market participants.

Increasing demand for plasticizers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, an increase in construction costs and lack of skilled workforce might hamper the market growth.

Cement Additives Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Residential



Non-residential

Type

Chemicals



Minerals



Fiber

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



MEA



South America

Cement Additives Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cement additives market report covers the following areas:

Cement Additives Market Size

Cement Additives Market Trends

Cement Additives Market Analysis

This study identifies increasing urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the cement additives market growth during the next few years.

Cement Additives Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist cement additives market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the cement additives market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the cement additives market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cement additives market, vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by End-user by volume

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by End-user by volume

Market Segmentation by Type by Volume

Market segments

Comparison by Type volume chart

Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Minerals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)

Market opportunity by Type volume chart

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

BASF SE

Dow Inc.

Fosroc International Ltd.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Ltd.

Halliburton Co.

Sika AG

Solvay SA

Universal Drilling Fluids

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

