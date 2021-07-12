Growth Strategies - Cement Additives Market
Research Report with COVID-19 Forecast | Evolving Opportunities with Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and BASF SE | Technavio
Jul 12, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
Technavio has been monitoring the cement additives market, operating under the Materials industry. The latest report estimates an incremental growth of 4611.42 thousand tons, at a CAGR of 4.34% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors have to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors also have to leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Dow Inc., Fosroc International Ltd., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Ltd., Halliburton Co., Sika AG, Solvay SA, and Universal Drilling Fluids are among some of the major market participants.
Increasing demand for plasticizers has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, an increase in construction costs and lack of skilled workforce might hamper the market growth.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Cement Additives Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
- End-user
- Residential
- Non-residential
- Type
- Chemicals
- Minerals
- Fiber
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- MEA
- South America
Cement Additives Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The cement additives market report covers the following areas:
- Cement Additives Market Size
- Cement Additives Market Trends
- Cement Additives Market Analysis
This study identifies increasing urbanization as one of the prime reasons driving the cement additives market growth during the next few years.
Cement Additives Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cement additives market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cement additives market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cement additives market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cement additives market, vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user by volume
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Market opportunity by End-user by volume
Market Segmentation by Type by Volume
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type volume chart
- Chemicals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Minerals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Fiber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ millions)
- Market opportunity by Type volume chart
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Dow Inc.
- Fosroc International Ltd.
- GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
- Global Drilling Fluids and Chemicals Ltd.
- Halliburton Co.
- Sika AG
- Solvay SA
- Universal Drilling Fluids
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
