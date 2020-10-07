Growth Street Partners Adds to Team, Hiring Two and Promoting One

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Street Partners is excited to announce the hiring of Ben Tryba , Vice President, Operations and Ben Seinfeld , Associate, Investments, as well as the promotion of Kevin Xo , Vice President, Investments.

Ben Tryba joins Growth Street from Kazoo, a B2B SaaS employee experience platform and Vista Equity portfolio company. Tryba most recently served as Director of Revenue Strategy & Operations at Kazoo, after spending approximately four years at Vista Consulting Group, the operations arm of Vista Equity. Tryba has extensive direct and indirect experience helping B2B SaaS companies and their executive teams scale faster and with less risk. Additionally, Tryba holds a Master's Degree in Industrial and Organizational Psychology. Jake Warshaw , Data Analytics & Marketing Operations Manager, will work closely with Tryba to help implement and optimize marketing, sales, and customer success systems and processes. Prior to joining Growth Street in late 2016, Warshaw worked at a Hubspot consulting and implementation firm and learned Salesforce's native coding language (Apex).

"Ben Tryba's experiences across operations, consulting, and academic research will greatly benefit our entrepreneurs and executive teams as they navigate the challenges of scaling," explained Nate Grossman, Co-Founder of Growth Street.

In addition, Growth Street promoted Kevin Xo to Vice President, Investments and hired Ben Seinfeld, Associate, Investments. Xo works closely with all the existing Growth Street portfolio companies and on all new investment opportunities. This marks Xo's second promotion at Growth Street since joining the firm in 2017 from Goldman Sachs as an Associate. Ben Seinfeld joined Growth Street in July from Perella Weinberg and will work closely with Xo as an Investment Associate.

"Growth Street is a true partner. Everyone at the firm is passionate about helping us achieve our goals, and these announcements only reinforce this commitment," said Tim Ballantyne, CEO and Co-Founder of Suralink , a Growth Street portfolio company.

"Today is an exciting day in the firm's history. Growth Street is fortunate to work with passionate founders, attract highly talented professionals, and have the unwavering support of its limited partners," said Steve Wolfe, Co-Founder of Growth Street.

GROWTH STREET PARTNERS

Growth Street Partners provides early growth capital to rapidly growing SaaS and technology-enabled services companies located in underserved U.S. markets. The firm partners with founders who have personally lived through the problems their businesses solve. The firm has approximately $200 million under management. Existing investments include Pear Deck, ChildCareCRM, Visual Lease, Hotel Effectiveness, Suralink, and HR Acuity. The firm also played a significant role in ChildCareCRM and Hotel Effectiveness completing add-on acquisitions of Just Fill Out and LobbyLights, respectively. If you are a founder from industry looking to scale without losing control or are simply interested in more information, please visit www.growthstreetpartners.com .

