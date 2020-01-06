Growth Supplement Boosts CAR-T Cell Performance - Sexton Biotechnologies Releases T-Cell Specific Human Platelet Lysate

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sexton Biotechnologies today announced the launch of T-Liven-PR, a T-Cell validated Human Platelet Lysate (hPL) shown to generate highly potent CAR-T Cells. T-Liven-PR, a pooled hPL treated with pathogen reduction technology, is released against a T-cell growth performance assay and has been shown to significantly increase the percentage of T cells with naïve (T N ) and central memory (T CM ) phenotype compared with cells expanded in human AB Serum or FBS.

In a published study through collaboration with Baylor College of Medicine (Torres Chavez et al., Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer), it was demonstrated that CAR-T cells expanded in medium supplemented with T-Liven-PR as a replacement of human AB serum or FBS show enhanced proliferation and prolonged persistence in vivo. Importantly, T-Liven-PR grown cells resulted in a potent anti-tumour response in both a Haematological and Solid Tumour Mouse models, with significantly improved survival rates and tumour reduction.

"By expanding CAR T cells in T-Liven-PR supplemented medium, we can preserve less-differentiated memory phenotype of CAR T cells containing T N and T CM associated with superior anti-tumour function," said Dr. Norihiro Watanabe, the study's lead author. "The improved survival of animals treated with CAR T cells expanded in solely different media supplement was an unanticipated but exciting result."

T-Liven-PR is manufactured using expired transfusable platelet units, treated with E-beam pathogen reduction technology, and released using a validated T-Cell growth assay. T-Liven-PR further aims to ease challenges of manufacturing by offering product customisation. Available as 100ml off-the-shelf bag, T-Liven-PR can also be filled to meet user volume specifications, negating the need to aliquot in house. Multiple packaging options, including bag size and input/outlet tubing, can also be selected to best meet processing needs.

"The emerging evidence that different processing methods of platelet lysate products results in beneficial effects in downstream cell products is an exciting evolution in the field," noted Steven Thompson, Director of Sales and Product Management at Sexton Biotechnologies. "Sexton's T-Liven-PR is the first commercial hPL product to take advantage of these effects. By focusing on these novel attributes, we hope to provide our CAR-T customers with a product that improves manufacturing outcomes and efficiency."

T-Liven-PR is now available for evaluation. For more information, contact Sexton Biotechnologies at info@sextonbio.com.

ABOUT SEXTON BIOTECHNOLOGIES

Sexton Biotechnologies is a revenue stage, biotechnology company focused on the development and sales of bioproduction tools for cell and gene therapy founded in 2019 as a spin out of Cook Regentec, a life science incubator/accelerator located in Indianapolis, IN. Sexton develops purpose-built CGT tools and media to enable flexible automation and scaling of cell manufacturing processes to increase the probability of positive clinical outcomes and reduce time-to-market, failure points, and labor costs. Sexton's portfolio includes the CellSeal platform of cryo-storage tools and fill/finish systems and human platelet lysate growth supplements. More information at www.sextonbiotechnologies.com.

For media contacts

Dusty Howe

Marketing Manager

dusty.howe@sextonbio.com

SOURCE Sexton Biotechnologies

Related Links

www.sextonbiotechnologies.com

