Growth Triggers New Manufacturing, Training, Sales and Product Development Facility

TEMPE, Arizona , Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (the "Company" or "Wrap") (Nasdaq: WRTC), an innovator of modern policing solutions, announced that it has commenced manufacturing BolaWrap products at its new 11,000+ square foot facility in Tempe, Arizona. Following recent funding rounds, Wrap leased the facility in June to support the rapid growth of its BolaWrap business. In addition to manufacturing and warehouse space, the facility also contains a state-of-the-art training and demonstration chamber to accommodate training and demonstration of BolaWrap products to support growing sales to agencies and distributors. A testing range supports product development activities being centralized in Tempe.

"Our people have powered our growth and I am excited to see this facility come to fruition designed to empower them to do their best work," said David Norris, CEO of Wrap Technologies. "We obtained our ATF facility license in August and began to manufacture BolaWrap devices and cartridges at the facility in September. Just this last week we trained six new Master Instructors at our facility and we now have 23 certified Master Instructors to run Train the Trainer courses and thereby support agencies and distributors throughout the United States. We expect significant growth synergies by centralizing our manufacturing, training, sales and development activities."

The move of production to the new facility significantly increases Wrap's production capacity and strategically positions the Company to better serve its customers. The move coincides with the addition of increased quality engineering and implementation of modern robust inventory and materials management systems to facilitate planned growth.

While the Company's award winning inventor Elwood G. Norris will focus on researching new law enforcement product innovations, the core of new product development will be located in Tempe. "One of the primary reasons we located this new facility in the Phoenix area was the ability to tap into a diverse pool of product development talent," added Norris. "We are working on new generations of remote restraint tools and other technologies to maintain our leadership position."

The new facility integrates final assembly and domestic and international shipping at the same location as sales leadership under the direction of Tom Smith, President of Wrap. "We can now elevate our game by streamlining our distribution and product fulfillment activities to law enforcement agencies, our 11 US distributors, and our rapidly growing international network," said Smith. "We have shipped product to 13 countries in the last few months and we are committed to supporting the challenges faced by the law enforcement community worldwide."

Since core activities are now focused in Tempe the Company has designated the location as its corporate headquarters. The Company will maintain its ATF licensed facility in Las Vegas as a backup and overflow location and to facilitate product demonstrations to frequent domestic and international visitors.

