GrowthForce® and Insperity® Reveal in Webinar How Integrated Financial and Human Capital Strategies Drive Profit

GrowthForce and Insperity team up to host webinar that helps business leaders boost ROI and profitability. Tweet this

"A strategic CEO understands that you should always think about making a great environment, a good culture, and focus on the people," said King. "Once you start recruiting for behaviors, not skills to pay the bills, your culture congeals and your profits will soar as a direct result."

Hak adds, "If you have a great culture, you will have high-performing teams, your turnover will be lower, and your people will be happy and motivated."

The webinar will focus on five steps CEOs and business leaders can take to build combined human capital and financial management strategies that drive profits and growth:

Step 1: Define Your Customer —Start by knowing your customer. Make sure your mission and vision are aligned with that.

—Start by knowing your customer. Make sure your mission and vision are aligned with that. Step 2: Culture by Design —Build a culture that is intentional. Recruit for behaviors.

—Build a culture that is intentional. Recruit for behaviors. Step 3: Goal Alignment —Align company, departmental, and individual goals.

—Align company, departmental, and individual goals. Step 4: Keep Score —Use financial data to keep score of your results, and get actionable financial intelligence to make decisions.

—Use financial data to keep score of your results, and get actionable financial intelligence to make decisions. Step 5: Recognize & Reward—Use financial data to create an incentive structure. If rewards and incentives are well-aligned, you'll have happy employees who take care of your company.

Regarded as one of the accounting industry's top thought leaders, Stephen King is a highly energetic and motivational business leader, entrepreneur, and speaker, with a passion for helping businesses and nonprofits reach their growth potential. Working with the full spectrum from startups to Fortune 500 executives, King brings a unique combination of vision, foresight, and experience to help small businesses run better, grow faster, and make more money.

Emily Hak is the District Manager for Insperity, an HR services company dedicated to helping small businesses succeed so the communities around them prosper. Insperity was founded in 1986 and generated $4.3B in revenue in 2019. Outside of Insperity, Hak serves on the board for Fashion & Compassion, an organization designed to create empowerment communities where vulnerable women connect with God, one another, and resources as their lives are transformed. As a member of the advisory board for Nashville Capital Network, Hak helps high-growth companies connect with the capital needed to scale.

For additional information or to register for the webinar, please visit http://bit.ly/PR_5StepsToProfit .

ABOUT GROWTHFORCE

GrowthForce provides outsourced, cloud-based bookkeeping, management accounting, and controller services for small to mid-sized businesses and nonprofits. In addition to reliable and consistent accounting compliance and audit readiness, GrowthForce delivers timely, accurate financials, management reporting, and helps interpret KPIs to help small businesses and organizations make data-driven decisions that drive performance and profitability.

GrowthForce combines the advanced QuickBooks accounting system design with a fractional share of a full-service accounting department, including professional, U.S.-based teams of bookkeepers, accountants, and controllers. The GrowthForce Smart Back Office™ framework combines the latest technologies, dedicated teams, and efficient processes to become a scalable solution through any stage of a business's lifecycle. For more information, visit GrowthForce.com .

ABOUT INSPERITY

Insperity®, a trusted advisor to America's best businesses for more than 34 years, provides an array of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. Offering the most comprehensive suite of products and services available in the marketplace, Insperity delivers administrative relief, better benefits, reduced liabilities, and a systematic way to improve productivity through its premier Workforce Optimization® solution.

Additional company offerings include traditional payroll and human capital management, time and attendance, performance management, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, retirement services, and insurance services. With 2019 revenues of $4.3 billion, Insperity supports more than 100,000 businesses with more than 2 million employees nationwide. For more information, visit Insperity.com .

SOURCE GrowthForce

Related Links

https://www.growthforce.com

