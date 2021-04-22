GrowthForce™ Launches Guide To Outsourcing For Bookkeeping and Accounting

"The Guide to Outsourcing Your Back Office" helps you understand what you need to know to get the most out of it. Tweet this

According to a 2020 Deloitte survey, businesses are renewing their focus on risk management after COVID-19, with cost reduction, flexibility and speed to market driving their decisions to outsource. Furthermore, PwC predicts outsourcing will be the go-to business strategy of 2021. Businesses choose to outsource accounting and bookkeeping functions to save time, cut costs and increase flexibility. Additionally, outsourcing these departments provides access to highly trained accounting professionals, advanced insights and reporting, and scalable functions to meet the demand of dynamic business needs as they arise.

"Now, more than ever, businesses are seeing the benefits of outsourcing," said GrowthForce CEO Stephen King. "Our guide will help organizations, particularly small businesses and service organizations, understand which function to outsource during different stages of growth."

"The Guide to Outsourcing Your Back Office" helps businesses owners understand:

How to navigate the challenges of small business financial management

The various needs in different stages of the business lifecycle

Types of outsourced bookkeeping and accounting

The power of real-time, full-service accounting

Best practices in small business bookkeeping and accounting

How to choose the right outsourcing partner

"Outsourcing financial operations offers a flexible solution for business owners who want to focus on growth," added King. "Seventy percent of businesses seek outsourcing to help cut costs, and almost half adopt outsourcing to increase flexibility."

Regarded as one of the accounting industry's top thought leaders, Stephen King is a highly experienced and motivational business leader, entrepreneur and speaker, with a passion for helping businesses and nonprofits reach their growth potential. When founding GrowthForce, King made it a priority to automate and integrate accounting processes for greater accuracy, and the company's team is trained to use the most innovative technologies to increase efficiency, improve security and always be ahead of the curve.

For additional information, please visit www.growthforce.com .

ABOUT GROWTHFORCE™

GrowthForce provides outsourced, cloud-based bookkeeping, management accounting, controller services and CFO support services for small to mid-sized businesses and nonprofits. In addition to reliable and consistent accounting compliance and audit readiness, GrowthForce delivers timely, accurate financials, management reporting and KPI interpretation to help small businesses and organizations make data-driven decisions that drive performance and profitability.

GrowthForce combines the advanced QuickBooks accounting system design with a fractional share of a full-service accounting department, including professional, U.S.-based teams of bookkeepers, accountants and controllers. The GrowthForce Smart Back Office™ framework combines the latest technologies, dedicated teams and efficient processes to become a scalable solution through any stage of a business's lifecycle. For more information, visit GrowthForce.com .

