GrowthForce™ Launches 'Nonprofit Challenges in a New World' Webinar Series

The five things every nonprofit must determine to realign their organization and get their board thinking strategically include:

Which outcomes best further the mission

How to analyze the economics

Which programs nonprofits should stop, start and continue

How to revise the plan

How to raise more money

Running a nonprofit is tough under any circumstances, but it is certainly more difficult during economic uncertainty. Many nonprofits have found it difficult to continue fundraising successfully while remaining sensitive to the struggles everyone is experiencing. According to a 2020 study from the Charities Aid Foundation of America , 73% of organizations worldwide experienced a decline in contributions. In the same study, 91% reported the pandemic had negatively impacted their operations, and one in four expected to shut down completely within the year if the situation did not improve.

"I did not understand that accounting could be a fundraising tool," said Crystal Laramore, Executive Director of Wheelchairs for Warriors. "It has now become one of our biggest fundraising tools, because donors and foundations see that we're putting our money where our mouth is."

King has considerable experience using accounting techniques to help nonprofits meet (and exceed) their goals, including seven years working for Amnesty International USA. There he spent four years as Chief Financial Officer, managing the organization's 300% growth after U2, Bruce Springsteen and Peter Gabriel completed the Human Rights Now! tour. He honed his fundraising skills as its Director of Development, raising more than $20M a year.

King's time at Amnesty reinforced his lifelong commitment to giving back to the community through charitable causes. Since then, he has been a dedicated board member of many nonprofit organizations, helping them with their finances and fundraising.

