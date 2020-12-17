GrowthForce Launches Path to Profit Podcast

KINGWOOD, Texas, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthForce —a leading provider of outsourced, advanced bookkeeping, management accounting, controller, and accounting advisory services—today announced that it has launched a new podcast titled "Path to Profit: Lessons Learned from Growth-driven Business Leaders." Each episode features stories from business leaders meant to help others develop a growth mindset, run a business better, and make a profit.

Between pandemic shutdowns and the instability of a recession, businesses of all kinds and sizes are experiencing unprecedented hardships. Even the most seasoned CEOs and entrepreneurs can benefit from new ideas and different perspectives to make the best decisions in the current climate. GrowthForce's Path to Profit podcast provides the kind of insight business leaders are looking for by sharing stories from executives in their position.

"The purpose of our podcast is to look at business growth from every angle possible," said GrowthForce's CEO and Founder Stephen King. "The goal is to help listeners think more strategically by hearing stories of successes, failures, and lessons learned from leaders that have grown and scaled their businesses. Listeners will gain better insights for decision making, and develop a growth mindset that will help them improve the way they run their businesses."

Each episode features an interview with a business leader, discussing topics such as data-driven decision making, the importance of a strong team culture, getting the most out of failure, the necessity of management accounting, navigating the business lifecycle, and more, in order to help listeners find their own "Path to Profit."

In the introductory episode of the podcast, Host and GrowthForce CEO Stephen King talks about his professional journey. Stephen describes his experiences working at Ernst & Young, Amnesty International, partnering with Insperity, side hustles that led him to his passion, and the time he met Peter Gabriel and Bono. He also discusses lessons learned from working as an intern and managing people as an executive, as well as the importance of a good financial management strategy, and how he overcame the fear he felt starting GrowthForce for the third time.

The second episode features Andrew Jackson, founder and president of BravoTech , discussing "The Pivot To Remote Work And Why It's Good For Your People." The interview examines how the COVID-19 shift to remote work environments necessitates a healthy company culture. Topics covered include how openness to hiring more remote employees increases a company's reach and drives growth, how to maintain a productive and fun workplace culture, and how managers can use KPIs to track remote employees and pivot to results-based management.

Path to Profit podcast episodes can be found here .

ABOUT GROWTHFORCE

GrowthForce provides outsourced, cloud-based advanced bookkeeping, management accounting, controller, and accounting advisory services for small to mid-sized businesses and nonprofits. In addition to reliable and consistent accounting compliance and audit readiness, GrowthForce delivers timely, accurate financials, management reporting for strategic insight, and helps business owners to interpret their KPIs for making data-driven decisions that drive performance and profitability.

GrowthForce combines the advanced accounting system design with a fractional share of a full-service accounting department, including professional, U.S.-based teams of bookkeepers, accountants, and controllers. The GrowthForce Smart Back Office™ framework combines the latest technologies, dedicated teams, and efficient processes to become a scalable solution through any stage of a business's lifecycle. For more information, visit GrowthForce.com .

