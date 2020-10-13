GrowthForce Named to Inc. 5000 List for an Impressive Fifth Year in a Row

GrowthForce named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in America for the fifth year in a row. Tweet this

"Making the Inc. 5000 list, as well as our consistent growth even through turbulent times, is a testament to our business model," said GrowthForce's CEO and Founder Stephen King. "As businesses and nonprofits struggle and are forced to cut staff, outsourced accounting and financial management offers the opportunity to access a level of financial management and expertise that cannot be attained without costly in-house teams. Our tailored, a la carte programs provide solutions that are helpful to many organizations, positioning us for continued growth."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for more than 1 million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," said Inc. Editor-in-Chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

"As outsourced accounting and financial management takes on new meaning," added GrowthForce's COO Loretta Mormino. "Our highly experienced accounting and financial professionals are all U.S.-based and operate out of a central service center where they are overseen by our leadership team. In addition, they have expertise in a variety of different industries, allowing us to match knowledge-specific, dedicated teams with each client, making us a desirable choice as an outsourced financial solution."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

ABOUT GROWTHFORCE

GrowthForce provides outsourced, cloud-based bookkeeping, management accounting, and controller services for small to mid-sized businesses and nonprofits. In addition to reliable and consistent accounting compliance and audit readiness, GrowthForce delivers timely, accurate financials, management reporting, and KPIs to help small businesses and organizations make data-driven decisions that drive performance and profitability.

GrowthForce combines advanced QuickBooks accounting system design with a fractional share of a full-service accounting department, including professional, U.S.-based teams of bookkeepers, accountants, and controllers. The GrowthForce Smart Back Office™ framework combines the latest technologies, dedicated teams, and efficient processes that become a scalable solution through any stage of a business's lifecycle. For more information, visit GrowthForce.com .

