GrowthForce Reveals How Smart Business Owners Power Through a Recession in Webinar

GrowthForce to host a webinar on Dec. 8, 2020 at 12pm CT on "How Smart Business Owners Power Through a Recession.

"While leading corporate financial and accounting services through six recessions, I've studied the difference between companies that come out stronger and those that struggle to survive," said GrowthForce's CEO and Founder Stephen King. "My goal is to impart the knowledge I've acquired to help business owners improve their financial management processes and make better business decisions to come out stronger in this recession. We've designed this webinar to help businesses in all stages, from those who have not been affected by the recession to those who have been affected by it a lot."

The webinar will focus on five important steps businesses can take now to build strength and resiliency:

Step 1: Adapt the right mindset—Use actionable insights to make smarter decisions

Step 2: Improve cash flow—implement best practices for billing and collections, forecast and budget for the future

Step 3: Cut costs the right way—understand "above the line" vs "below the line" costs

Step 4: Review how people drive profit—make tough decisions about staff the smart way

Step 5: Get on offense—sharpen the saw with training, automation and implementing a human capital strategy

Regarded as one of the accounting industry's top thought leaders, Stephen King is a highly energetic and motivational business leader, entrepreneur, and speaker, with a passion for helping businesses and nonprofits reach their growth potential. From startups to working with Fortune 500 executives, King brings a unique combination of vision, foresight, and experience to help small businesses run better, grow faster, and make more money.

For additional information or to register for the webinar, please visit https://bit.ly/3kVm2S0 .

ABOUT GROWTHFORCE

GrowthForce provides outsourced, cloud-based bookkeeping, management accounting, and controller services for small to mid-sized businesses and nonprofits. In addition to reliable and consistent accounting compliance and audit readiness, GrowthForce delivers timely, accurate financials, management reporting, and helps to interpret KPIs to help small businesses and organizations make data-driven decisions that drive performance and profitability.

GrowthForce combines the advanced QuickBooks accounting system design with a fractional share of a full-service accounting department, including professional, U.S.-based teams of bookkeepers, accountants, and controllers. The GrowthForce Smart Back Office™ framework combines the latest technologies, dedicated teams, and efficient processes to become a scalable solution through any stage of a business's lifecycle. For more information, visit GrowthForce.com .

