GrowthLoop Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation

Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery

Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase the customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery . As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three phase process: run a series of data integration tests and compare results against benchmarks, work closely with partners to fill any gaps, and refine documentation for our mutual customers.

By earning this designation, GrowthLoop has proven their products have met a core set of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery. This designation enables customers to discover and have confidence that the GrowthLoop products they use today work well with BigQuery or save time on evaluating them, if not already using.

Being part of the program, GrowthLoop gets more opportunities to collaborate closely with Google Cloud partner engineering and BigQuery teams to develop joint roadmaps.

"The Google Cloud Ready-BigQuery designation gives customers confidence that solutions have gone through a formal certification process and will deliver the best possible performance with BigQuery," said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. "With GrowthLoop, customers can connect all of their data and metrics with BigQuery to more easily optimize their business performance."

"We are thrilled to be a part of the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery program. This designation is a testament to GrowthLoop's commitment to delivering top-notch products that seamlessly integrate with BigQuery. Through rigorous testing and collaboration with Google Cloud engineering teams, we have demonstrated that our products meet the highest standards of functionality and interoperability. This recognition not only boosts our customers' confidence in using GrowthLoop with BigQuery but also showcases our dedication to providing exceptional solutions. We look forward to further collaboration with Google Cloud and continuing to innovate together," said Chris Sell, co-Founder and co-CEO of GrowthLoop

About GrowthLoop:

GrowthLoop is a leading provider of AI-powered marketing software solutions. Its flagship products Audience Builder, Maestro Journey Orchestration, and Marve Generative AI for Marketing empower companies to turn their customer data into actionable insights, driving growth and enhancing customer experiences. For more information about GrowthLoop, visit: www.GrowthLoop.com

