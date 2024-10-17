GrowthLoop and Audience Acuity Partner to Enrich Data Accuracy for Enterprise Marketers

New Partnership Offers Complete Marketing Solution to Unlock Highly-Targeted Campaigns, Deep Personalization, and Improved Customer Engagement at Scale

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthLoop , the leading SaaS platform empowering marketers to leverage AI on their data cloud to unlock the full potential of their organization's customer data, and Audience Acuity , a pioneer in identity resolution, today announced their partnership to transform how businesses collect data to create comprehensive, accurate audience profiles that improve the velocity, quality, and performance of marketing activities. This collaboration enables enterprises to unify fragmented customer data, enrich profiles, and launch personalized campaigns within Snowflake — all in a matter of hours.

Delivering Precision and Speed in Data-Driven Marketing

In the current marketing landscape, there are often significant disparities between a company's first-party data collected from its owned channels and data from third-party advertising platforms like Facebook and Google Ads–a discrepancy that has led to match rates hovering at a mere 20-40%. These low match rates mean that a business lacks an accurate view of its customer base, leading to marketing campaigns that reach the wrong audience, create a subpar user experience, and result in poor return on ad spend (ROAS).

By combining GrowthLoop's advanced audience segmentation and journey orchestration capabilities with Audience Acuity's robust identity resolution framework all within Snowflake, businesses can now build comprehensive customer profiles across both digital and offline data sources. These enriched profiles allow marketers to deliver highly personalized experiences across all marketing channels, improving customer engagement and conversion rates.

"Our identity framework doesn't just unify and enrich customer data — it puts businesses in the driver's seat with a solid foundation for hyper-personalized marketing," said Brian Duke, EVP Identity and Data Solutions at Audience Acuity. "By integrating with GrowthLoop's platform, marketers can drastically shorten time to value, delivering game-changing customer experiences faster than ever—not to mention, you can do all of this at a fraction of the cost, regardless of where your data lives."

Unbeatable Speed to Results

By simplifying complex data processes and reducing reliance on technical teams, this partnership enables businesses to act on customer insights in hours and days, not weeks and months. Even if a marketing team is starting with no identity resolution, data enrichment, or segmentation, this end-to-end solution can take them from zero to a fully implemented marketing system in a matter of days.

With enriched and unified identity data, marketers can more effectively and efficiently activate first-party data, perform segmentation, and launch campaigns at speed and scale. The result is a complete marketing solution that addresses a range of use cases, including:

Email Campaign Optimization: Brands can identify audience behaviors and preferences in real time, informing hyper-targeted, eye-catching copy and compelling calls to action in every email. As a result, marketers can drive improved open and click-through rates, bolstering audience engagement.

Brands can identify audience behaviors and preferences in real time, informing hyper-targeted, eye-catching copy and compelling calls to action in every email. As a result, marketers can drive improved open and click-through rates, bolstering audience engagement. Reducing Cart Abandonment: Identity resolution helps marketers hone in on specific customers who have not completed purchases. This enables efficient, personalized follow-up communications or even ads designed to encourage check-outs.

Identity resolution helps marketers hone in on specific customers who have not completed purchases. This enables efficient, personalized follow-up communications or even ads designed to encourage check-outs. Improving Retention: Marketers can track user engagement across platforms, allowing them to run tailored retention campaigns and boost touchpoints with individual customers.

Marketers can track user engagement across platforms, allowing them to run tailored retention campaigns and boost touchpoints with individual customers. Optimizing Customer Spend: A unified data approach enables precise channel attribution, helping marketers improve ROI and lead generation through more informed budget allocation.

A unified data approach enables precise channel attribution, helping marketers improve ROI and lead generation through more informed budget allocation. Expanding Reach to High Value Prospects: Marketers can leverage enriched audience profiles to identify high-value prospects similar to their most loyal customers. This enables hyper-targeted campaigns, improving acquisition strategies and overall marketing effectiveness.

"Accurate audience data is an essential to creating meaningful, personalized marketing experiences and unlocking the game-changing potential of AI," said Chris O'Neill, CEO of GrowthLoop. "Our partnership with Audience Acuity provides that accuracy through precise data, which paves the pathway toward deeper personalization through AI that drives real business impact."

Audience Acuity's identity resolution solution enhances data accuracy by linking various customer identifiers into a single, comprehensive profile. With this unified data, marketers can leverage GrowthLoop's audience segmentation and journey orchestration tools to launch highly targeted campaigns. Marketers can also use this unified customer data across GrowthLoop's AI-driven solution, The Loop. With The Loop, marketers can understand the business impact of their campaigns and make real-time adjustments that drive improved performance and ROI.

