GrowthLoop Debuts End-to-End Commerce Media Network Solution, Featuring Integrations with Adtech Partners to Deliver Pre-Integrated CMN Tech Stack

Partnerships with The Trade Desk, Moloco, and Audience Acuity connect audience intelligence, onsite and offsite activation, and closed-loop measurement to help retailers launch and scale CMNs

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthLoop, a pioneer in agentic AI-powered marketing solutions, today announced the expansion of its composable commerce media offering, introducing embedded capabilities with industry-leading adtech partners The Trade Desk, Moloco, and Audience Acuity. The end-to-end platform helps retail and commerce media teams build and scale high-performing commerce media networks (CMNs), combining onsite and offsite activation, enhanced audience intelligence, and closed-loop measurement into a single solution. GrowthLoop streamlines the entire CMN workflow, reducing the need for teams to stitch together fragmented systems or move customer data outside their existing data cloud environment.

GrowthLoop announces a streamlined solution for Commerce Media Networks featuring deeper integrations with The Trade Desk, Moloco, and Audience Acuity.

According to Forrester, the retail media market is expected to grow to more than $300 billion by 2030, making it an increasingly critical revenue driver for retailers. However, many retail and commerce media networks still depend on manual processes, disparate platforms, and complex technical integrations to build audiences, activate campaigns, and measure performance. These outdated approaches slow campaigns and limit customization, making it difficult to demonstrate results and secure additional investment from brand advertisers.

GrowthLoop eliminates that complexity by giving commerce media teams access to a complete, pre-integrated technology stack. With its CMN solution, they can leverage partner capabilities without building and maintaining each technical integration separately, instead utilizing The Trade Desk, Moloco, and Audience Acuity directly on their existing data cloud.

Key capabilities of GrowthLoop's new CMN solution include:

Composable, data cloud-native architecture: GrowthLoop operates directly on top of data clouds like Google BigQuery, Snowflake, and Databricks. This structure eliminates unnecessary data copies and allows customer information to remain within the retailer's governed environment. The platform's true composability means that teams can also connect their existing demand-side platforms (DSPs), ad servers, and data providers directly through GrowthLoop.

GrowthLoop operates directly on top of data clouds like Google BigQuery, Snowflake, and Databricks. This structure eliminates unnecessary data copies and allows customer information to remain within the retailer's governed environment. The platform's true composability means that teams can also connect their existing demand-side platforms (DSPs), ad servers, and data providers directly through GrowthLoop. Advanced audience creation and intelligence: Using GrowthLoop, teams can build and customize audiences on their data cloud without relying on data teams for every advertiser request. Its integration with Audience Acuity adds deeper demographic, behavioral, and interest-based insights. This capability expands customization options for brands, leading to higher-value audiences and fulfilling even the most specific demographic requests.

Using GrowthLoop, teams can build and customize audiences on their data cloud without relying on data teams for every advertiser request. Its integration with Audience Acuity adds deeper demographic, behavioral, and interest-based insights. This capability expands customization options for brands, leading to higher-value audiences and fulfilling even the most specific demographic requests. Integrated onsite and offsite activation: With The Trade Desk and Moloco available within GrowthLoop's platform, retail media teams can activate audiences faster across their owned properties and the open internet without separate accounts or logins.

With The Trade Desk and Moloco available within GrowthLoop's platform, retail media teams can activate audiences faster across their owned properties and the open internet without separate accounts or logins. Closed-loop measurement: Campaign performance data flows back into the retailer's data cloud via GrowthLoop, creating a unified view of outcomes that helps teams prove ROI without cumbersome, slow manual work.

"The future of commerce media won't be built on fragmented tools or platforms that require organizations to move their most valuable data," said Tameem Iftikhar, co-founder and co-CEO of GrowthLoop. "GrowthLoop delivers a complete, data cloud-native solution. It gives commerce media teams a faster, more flexible alternative to LiveRamp-dependent approaches, eliminating bottlenecks and offering a one-stop shop to launch campaigns, prove results, and grow advertiser revenue."

Helping Retail Media Teams Move from Experimentation to Scale

Fanatics Advertising is one of the first companies leveraging several of GrowthLoop's expanded CMN capabilities, putting it at the forefront of commerce media innovation. Using GrowthLoop and its new integrations, Fanatics Advertising harnesses one of the largest databases in sports to create differentiated opportunities for their brand advertisers across channels.

"Fanatics Advertising is focused on making it easier for brands to reach sports fans during the moments and experiences they care about most," said Andrew Jarvie, Senior Director of Measurement at Fanatics Advertising. "GrowthLoop gives us a connected technology foundation that allows our team to respond more quickly to advertiser needs, deliver more customized targeting opportunities, and continue advancing what's possible in commerce media."

GrowthLoop's end-to-end solution meets commerce media teams wherever they are in their CMN journey. Teams can replace manual audience workflows or expand into richer audience intelligence, coordinate onsite and offsite activation, and execute closed-loop measurement, without cobbling together disparate tools or rebuilding their data infrastructure.

"Commerce media's next chapter is about moving beyond fragmented execution and scaling the opportunity of first-party data across channels," said Natalie Kansteiner, Senior Director of Data Partnerships at The Trade Desk. "Our integration with GrowthLoop connects audiences with activation across the open internet, giving enterprises a more direct path to grow their media businesses and deliver measurable results for brands."

GrowthLoop will be available to showcase its new commerce media solution at RMN Americas Ascendant Boot Camp in San Francisco from September 16-17. To learn more, book a meeting with GrowthLoop at the event, or visit go.GrowthLoop.com/CMN.

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop is a pioneer in composable, AI-powered marketing on the data cloud, featured on G2 by its customers as a momentum leader with the best ROI for enterprise. The GrowthLoop agentic, composable CDP drives compound growth by accelerating the marketing cycle using agentic AI powered by your enterprise cloud data. Working alongside AI agents, teams use GrowthLoop to translate customer data into precise audiences and activate those audiences across real-time customer journeys, measuring and improving performance through always-on analysis — all with zero data movement. Thousands of marketers at enterprises like Costco, Albertsons, Fanatics, and Ford rely on GrowthLoop to bring their AI strategy to life, grow faster with every experiment, personalize every customer touchpoint, and drive rapidly compounding results.

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SOURCE GrowthLoop