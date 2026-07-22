Whirlpool Corporation to Collaborate with GrowthLoop on Direct-to-Consumer Strategy

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation, one of the world's most iconic home appliance companies, and GrowthLoop, a pioneer in agentic AI-powered marketing solutions, today announced a partnership to drive growth across the company's KitchenAid Small Appliances portfolio. This partnership supports Whirlpool Corporation's customer engagement strategy and activation on its cloud-native data warehouse.

Whirlpool and GrowthLoop are helping teams activate more effectively, deliver more personalized customer experiences, and maximize the value of cloud data.

GrowthLoop helps companies unlock a more complete view of its customers, helping teams better understand consumer preferences and engagement opportunities. The insights support more personalized experiences across a portfolio of brands and products.

"A cloud-native data warehouse is central to modernizing our customer engagement strategy across every brand," said Gokul Nair, CIO for KitchenAid Small Appliances. "Collaborating with companies like GrowthLoop helps us maximize this investment—delivering personalized experiences for our consumers and strong, measurable returns for the business."

For Whirlpool Corporation, GrowthLoop is helping build and activate audiences efficiently while supporting an agile approach to customer engagement and experimentation. Whirlpool Corporation is also using the platform to identify high-value subsegments within broader campaigns, helping teams uncover opportunities for more relevant engagement.

Rather than introducing another siloed marketing platform, GrowthLoop enables Whirlpool Corporation to maximize the value of its existing infrastructure, keeping audience intelligence, activation, and measurement centralized within the warehouse.

"The era of the monolithic marketing cloud is over," said Anthony Rotio, co-founder and co-CEO of GrowthLoop. "Legacy infrastructure is killing speed, and today's marketers need faster access to audience insights and activation."

Whirlpool and GrowthLoop are helping teams activate more effectively, deliver more personalized customer experiences, and maximize the value of cloud data.

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop is a pioneer in composable, AI-powered marketing on the data cloud, featured on G2 by its customers as a momentum leader with the best ROI for enterprise. The GrowthLoop agentic composable CDP drives compound growth by accelerating the marketing cycle using agentic AI powered by your enterprise cloud data. Working alongside AI agents, teams use GrowthLoop to translate customer data into precise audiences and activate those audiences across real-time customer journeys, measuring and improving performance through always-on analysis — all with zero data movement. Thousands of marketers at enterprises like Costco, Albertsons, and Ford rely on GrowthLoop to bring their AI strategy to life, grow faster with every experiment, personalize every customer touchpoint, and drive rapidly compounding results.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the only major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2025, the company reported approximately $16 billion in annual net sales—close to 90% of which were in the Americas—41,000 employees and 35 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

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SOURCE GrowthLoop