GrowthLoop Expands Unified Generative Marketing Solution using Google Cloud's BigQuery and Gemini Models Ahead of Google Cloud Next '24

With generative marketing, marketing teams can quickly segment and activate their customer data in BigQuery based on generative AI suggestions. This helps marketers increase campaign launch velocity, experimentation, and personalized cross-channel content delivery by as much as 10x — and reach their full potential as drivers of business. Key capabilities include:

Audience Studio: Users can instantly generate a recommended list of precise audience targets, powered by Gemini models. These suggestions are based on customer data in BigQuery and by describing campaign goals (i.e. acquisition, cross-sell, churn winback, etc.) in natural language.



Audience Discovery: GrowthLoop proactively generates audience suggestions based on the user's most active, engaged audiences. This capability allows marketers to more quickly and accurately experiment with new concepts, measure results, and drive outcomes for KPIs (i.e. return on ad spend (ROAS), customer lifetime value, etc.)



Audience Builder with Generative AI Context: GrowthLoop uses Gemini models to generate descriptions of connected data fields in BigQuery, making segmentation and audience building even easier for marketers.



Continuous Improvement and Optimization (Upcoming): Marketers will be able to increase time-to-launch for cross-channel experiments and measurement. Using Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), they can enable generative models to automatically optimize based on historical results. The more a team uses generative marketing on GrowthLoop, the more informed its generative assets will become.

"With the combined power of GrowthLoop withBigQuery, and Gemini models, generative marketing will transform the way marketers use data to drive revenue," said Chris Sell, co-founder and co-CEO of GrowthLoop. "Generative marketing will empower marketers to increase their audience and journey launch velocity, experimentation, and campaign optimization by 10x above even the most advanced composable CDP deployments."

Audience Orchestration on BigQuery and Generative AI Audiences powered by Gemini models are both available now. You can learn more about generative marketing with GrowthLoop, BigQuery, and Gemini models at Google Cloud Next '24 from April 9 - 11 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. GrowthLoop is located at Booth #1350, as well as in the Generative AI Pavilion. GrowthLoop is also participating in the panel discussion "How leading software companies are innovating with BigQuery and generative AI" (Tuesday, April 9 from 04:45 PM - 05:30 PM local time in ANA109).

About GrowthLoop:

GrowthLoop provides the leading composable customer data platform (CDP) for marketers to build audience segments, orchestrate cross-channel journeys, and assess campaign results through the data cloud. It offers centralized control over data and intelligence, freeing teams from vendor lock-in and fostering an environment of channel innovation. For more information, please visit www.GrowthLoop.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE GrowthLoop