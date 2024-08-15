GrowthLoop Founders Appoint Renowned Tech Leader Chris O'Neill as CEO

Ex-Google Exec Transitions From Board Member to CEO to Drive Expansion and Define Future of its Customer Data & AI Platform

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthLoop , a leader in composable customer data platforms (CDPs) and AI-driven marketing solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Chris O'Neill as its new chief executive officer. O'Neill, a renowned technology leader and former Google executive, brings deep and varied experience to accelerate the company's mission in helping enterprise companies grow by uniting their teams around first-party data.

O'Neill has served on GrowthLoop's board since December 2023 and has been instrumental in guiding the company through its growth phase. His appointment as CEO marks a significant milestone in the company's journey as it embarks on its next stage of maturity and scale. Years before the company's formation, O'Neill was a mentor at Google to one of GrowthLoop's co-founders, David Joosten, making his new role a full-circle moment for both the new CEO and the company.

"GrowthLoop has built a solution that I've longed for my entire career, and I've witnessed the remarkable value our team has created first-hand," said O'Neill. "The surge in data clouds and generative AI will make marketing the smartest and most impactful that it's ever been, and GrowthLoop delivers by helping customers create an intelligent data-to-action loop. I am excited to lead the company as it scales and pioneers a new category in the AI era."

GrowthLoop has experienced exponential growth since its inception. With years of experience helping organizations use data to unite their teams around incredible customer experience, the company is poised for rapid expansion. Joosten and his co-founder Chris Sell, who have been pivotal in the company's success, will continue to play active roles — Joosten as executive director and president and Sell as executive director and chief product officer.

"We jumped at the opportunity to bring Chris O'Neill on to lead the company," said Joosten. "He is an established leader whose vision and values align perfectly with the next phase of growth we have planned. As founders, we're excited to build for the future, focusing on continued product innovation at the intersection of data, AI, and marketing."

O'Neill is a purpose-driven global technology leader with 25+ years of experience as an executive at Google, Evernote, Glean, and Xero, as well as a Fortune 500 board director at Gap Inc. and Tim Hortons. His leadership style focuses on building a cohesive team, fostering open communication, and ensuring accountability and outsized results. He believes in hiring excellent people and empowering them to own their functional domains, creating an environment where innovation can thrive.

This announcement comes on the heels of GrowthLoop welcoming MLB All-Star Mookie Betts to its board of directors , underscoring GrowthLoop's recent momentum and position as "one to watch" in the tech industry.

"We see a massive opportunity to bring the power of the data cloud and AI to closed-loop marketing. I am both thrilled and confident that Chris O'Neill's expertise will help us accelerate even faster toward that vision," said Sell. "He has the strategic and operational experience that will help our team, customers, and partners take advantage of this very special moment."

Learn about GrowthLoop at the upcoming GrowthLoop Live virtual summit on October 1 at 1pm ET. Sessions will feature innovative data and marketing leaders who have led transformation at their organizations starting with data unification. Register today for this can't miss event .

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop is the leading composable customer data platform (CDP), combining the power of the data cloud and AI to transform how enterprises build audience segments, orchestrate cross-channel journeys , and iterate on campaign results. Built for and by marketers, GrowthLoop pioneered the composable CDP category with a flexible, no-code solution that empowers teams to unlock the full potential of their first-party data. Its platform helps companies thrive by breaking down data silos and enabling cross-functional collaboration to unify data, strategy, and teams. With its rapid expansion and dedication to creating an intelligent data-to-action loop, GrowthLoop is leading the charge for a new era of customer engagement. For more information, please visit www.growthloop.com .

