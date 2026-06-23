GrowthLoop Highlighted in Snowflake's Fifth Edition Modern Marketing Data Stack Report as "One to Watch"

Inclusion highlights GrowthLoop's Composable AI Decisioning, a Data Cloud-native solution that helps marketers drive outcome-driven decisioning and compound growth.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthLoop, a pioneer in agentic AI-powered marketing solutions, has been recognized by Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, as an Activation & Delivery "One to Watch" in The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Governing the Agentic Enterprise. This recognition, announced at Cannes Lions 2026, highlights GrowthLoop's innovative, composable solutions and growing influence within the modern marketing and retail media ecosystem.

GrowthLoop is proud to be recognized in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack for the 4th year in a row.

Now in its fifth year, Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack report reflects a major shift in how marketing organizations operate—from fragmented tools toward AI-driven, agentic systems built on governed data foundations. This edition draws on insights from more than 11,500 Snowflake customers and ecosystem partners across 13 categories, highlighting how organizations are bringing industry-leading applications directly to their data to drive faster execution and proven business outcomes across the marketing lifecycle, while addressing the growing demands of data gravity, privacy and trust.

GrowthLoop's inclusion in the Modern Marketing Data Stack comes on the heels of its launch of Composable AI Decisioning, a data cloud-native platform that helps marketers understand not just what customers do, but why — and act on those insights at scale. Unlike traditional AI decisioning tools that rely on correlative data, black-box models, or disconnected systems, Composable AI Decisioning is Data Cloud-native and relies on causal measurement — data that reveals which actions actually impacted customer behavior.

"Being recognized as a 'One to Watch' in Snowflake's Modern Marketing Data Stack reflects where we believe marketing is headed: toward causal AI systems that build on the value of the Data Cloud," said Anthony Rotio, co-founder and co-CEO of GrowthLoop. "Because GrowthLoop runs natively on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, our customers can activate governed enterprise data, measure what actually drives impact, and feed those learnings back into the next best action. That closed loop is what turns AI-driven marketing from automation into compounding growth."

Running natively on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, GrowthLoop's Composable AI Decisioning operates on a complete, real-time view of customer data and business metrics. As a result, marketers can understand which actions actually drive results and why.

"Marketers are increasingly looking to unify decisioning, activation, and measurement on a governed data foundation," said Denise Persson, Chief Marketing Officer at Snowflake. "GrowthLoop's Snowflake-native approach helps joint customers turn valuable customer data into more intelligent campaigns and measurable outcomes, while supporting the security and governance required for AI-driven marketing. GrowthLoop represents the kind of innovation we're seeing with leading Snowflake customers as organizations build more data-centric and AI-driven marketing strategies."

GrowthLoop's deep integration within the Snowflake AI Data Cloud breaks down traditional barriers like siloed data, disconnected AI, and slow marketing cycles. Ultimately, this allows their joint customers — including the PGA Tour, Fanatics, Gopuff, NASCAR, and Nerdwallet — to quickly build audiences, automate customer journeys, launch campaign experiments, and measure performance across owned channels securely and at scale.

Learn more about The Modern Marketing Data Stack here and more about GrowthLoop here.

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop is a pioneer in composable, AI-powered marketing on the data cloud, featured on G2 by its customers as a momentum leader with the best ROI for enterprise. The GrowthLoop agentic, composable CDP drives compound growth by accelerating the marketing cycle, using agentic AI powered by your enterprise cloud data. Working alongside AI agents, teams use GrowthLoop to translate customer data into precise audiences and activate those audiences across real-time customer journeys, measuring and improving performance through always-on analysis — all with zero data movement. Thousands of marketers at enterprises like Costco, Albertsons, and Ford rely on GrowthLoop to bring their AI strategy to life, grow faster with every experiment, personalize every customer touchpoint, and drive rapidly compounding results.

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE GrowthLoop