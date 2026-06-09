Gopuff Partners with GrowthLoop to Launch Advanced Audience Targeting for Ad Partners

Brands can easily build custom audiences based on Gopuff's rich first-party data to power more personalized, relevant, and effective advertising campaigns

PHILADELPHIA and NEW YORK, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, and GrowthLoop, a pioneer in agentic AI-powered marketing solutions, today announced a partnership to enable custom audience segmentation for Gopuff and BevMo! advertising partners. With GrowthLoop's composable commerce media solution, brands advertising with Gopuff and BevMo! will be able to leverage new audience targeting, activate campaigns quickly, and gain visibility into campaign metrics.

Brands advertising with Gopuff and BevMo! can now leverage advanced audience segmentation powered by GrowthLoop's composable commerce media platform.

"Retail media is one of the fastest-growing channels in advertising, but too many networks are limited by disconnected data and slow execution," said Anthony Rotio, co-founder and co-CEO of GrowthLoop. "Gopuff has a unique advantage with high-intent customers making purchase decisions and a Gen Z audience that brands are eager to understand. By leveraging GrowthLoop, Gopuff's partners can act instantly on first-party data to reach the right customers at the moment they're ready to buy."

With the new integration, Gopuff and BevMo!'s ad partners can move beyond broad category targeting to segment buyers by geography, purchase history, and order frequency, then activate those audiences via sell-side platforms (SSP) or demand-side platforms (DSP). For example, within a few days, a brand could request and launch an audience based on frequent buyers of its top five competitors living in college markets. Later this year, brands will also be able to target these audiences for sponsored product ads in the Gopuff app and utilize the new capabilities to target customers in the U.K.

"At Gopuff, our entire business model is built around precision and speed," said JR Crosby, Director of Data Partnerships at Gopuff. "But historically, creating custom audience cohorts isn't something brands can turn around quickly. By integrating GrowthLoop, we are now able to give brands exactly what they've been asking for: the ability to build and test with really granular audience segments both on Gopuff and through our marketplace partners, all with a turnaround time that was previously impossible."

GrowthLoop's platform unifies audience creation, campaign activation, and measurement directly on Snowflake's AI Data Cloud, eliminating the need to move data across systems and ensuring campaigns are powered by the most complete and up-to-date customer information. The integration is now live for Gopuff's beta partners, with the new capabilities rolling out to all brands over the coming weeks.

As Gopuff continues to expand its retail media capabilities, its partnership with GrowthLoop supports its broader mission to deliver more personalized, relevant experiences to customers while creating new opportunities for brand partners to connect with its growing community.

About Gopuff

Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, offers more than 5,000 products delivered in as fast as 15 minutes. Founded in 2013 by Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, the company operates its own micro-fulfillment centers, leveraging proprietary technology and a hyper-local logistics network to offer speed, reliability, and affordability to millions of customers across the U.S. and U.K.

To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, X or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop is a pioneer in composable, AI-powered marketing on the data cloud, featured on G2 by its customers as a momentum leader with the best ROI for enterprise. The GrowthLoop agentic, composable CDP drives compound growth by accelerating the marketing cycle, using agentic AI powered by your enterprise cloud data. Working alongside AI agents, teams use GrowthLoop to translate customer data into precise audiences and activate those audiences across real-time customer journeys, measuring and improving performance through always-on analysis — all with zero data movement. Thousands of marketers at enterprises like Costco, Albertsons, and Ford rely on GrowthLoop to bring their AI strategy to life, grow faster with every experiment, personalize each customer touchpoint, and drive rapidly compounding results.

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SOURCE GrowthLoop