New Partnership Unlocks Data Activation to Power Impactful Marketing Campaigns

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthLoop , the leading SaaS platform empowering marketers to unlock the full potential of their organization's customer data, and Databricks , the Data and AI company, today announced a new partnership to empower marketing and data teams to drive revenue through a best-in-class technology integration. The integration layers GrowthLoop's composable CDP on top of the robust data processing and machine learning capabilities of Databricks' Data Intelligence Platform, solving a significant pain point for marketers: the ability to access the necessary customer data to efficiently activate, understand, and accelerate personalized campaigns.

GrowthLoop Joins Databricks Partner Network to Revolutionize Marketing and Data Collaboration

Marketing teams need to have access to a single, comprehensive view of their customer base to understand when – and how – to best reach them with impactful messaging. However, the abundance of data sources and potential customer touchpoints in today's landscape often leads to siloed data within an organization. This leaves marketers with scattered, inaccurate customer data that requires complex coding knowledge to sift through. The end result? Campaigns that take too long to launch and are built around a limited view of the customer that decreases effectiveness, ultimately failing to drive revenue.

By partnering together, GrowthLoop and Databricks are taking this challenge head-on and enabling organizations to activate all of their customer data from a single source, streamline personalized marketing activation efforts, and make data-driven decisions that directly improve the bottom-line.

"GrowthLoop is beyond excited to partner with Databricks to change how organizations are leveraging their first-party data," said Chris O'Neill, CEO of GrowthLoop. "This partnership not only puts an organization's customer data directly in the hands of its marketers, but enables them to engage with customers across any channel, measure results in a single place, and use generative AI to optimize their campaigns. It is another step towards our vision of a future where data-driven decisions and continuous optimization are at the core of every marketing strategy."

Key Benefits of the GrowthLoop and Databricks Partnership:

Single source of truth: Because GrowthLoop's platform sits directly on top of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, no additional data storage or copies of data are required, resulting in a simplified data landscape. Creating a single source of truth yields reliably accurate and comprehensive data for seamless prospect and customer experiences with better outcomes. Self-service audience building: GrowthLoop's no-code, easy-to-use interface democratizes access to all of an organization's first-party customer data stored in Databricks, empowering marketers to build self-serve targeted audiences for any marketing channel and launch campaigns within minutes. Orchestrated customer journeys across destinations: Marketers can maximize the performance of their preferred marketing tools by seamlessly orchestrating cross-channel customer journeys that enhance the effectiveness and coordination of their marketing efforts. End-to-end measurement: GrowthLoop enables start-to-finish measurement and comparison of any campaign metric, directly in Databricks. By assessing results within an analytics stack, marketers can make data-driven decisions swiftly and adapt their strategies to respond to market forces for optimal outcomes, right from within the platform. The power of artificial intelligence: GrowthLoop is purpose-built to leverage the power of generative AI for predictive modeling. It empowers marketers to create audience segments tailored to their goals, enabling precise targeting and impactful customer engagement in a continuous loop : the more campaigns that are launched, the more helpful the AI engine becomes, the more successful campaigns will become, the more revenue is generated.

"At Databricks, we're committed to helping every company unlock the power of data intelligence. We are thrilled to partner with GrowthLoop to deliver an integration that directly addresses the challenge of effectively leveraging first-party data for marketing campaigns," said Noah Levine, Global Head, Media & Entertainment GTM at Databricks. "To drive revenue, marketers need to deliver the right information to the right customers at the precise right moment; Databricks gives them the data they need, and GrowthLoop lets them put it to use."

The announcement of this partnership comes just days after GrowthLoop Live – GrowthLoop's premier virtual event – where Databricks delivered the presentation, "Delivering the Next Generation of Customer Experiences: Using Data & AI to Transform Customer Engagement." You can watch the recording here .

About GrowthLoop

GrowthLoop is the leading composable customer data platform (CDP), combining the power of the data cloud and AI to transform how enterprises build audience segments, orchestrate cross-channel journeys , and iterate on campaign results. Built for and by marketers, GrowthLoop pioneered the composable CDP category with a flexible, no-code solution that empowers teams to unlock the full potential of their first-party data. Its platform helps companies thrive by breaking down data silos and enabling cross-functional collaboration to unify data, strategy, and teams. With its rapid expansion and dedication to creating an intelligent data-to-action loop, GrowthLoop is leading the charge for a new era of customer engagement. For more information, please visit www.GrowthLoop.com .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE GrowthLoop