GrowthLoop Launches AI-powered Audience Generation as a Snowflake Native App

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthLoop, a leading composable customer data platform (CDP) provider, today announced that its AI-powered audience segmentation and discovery tool will be available as a Snowflake Native App in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud on July 1, 2024. This integration, which utilizes the Snowflake Native App Framework and Snowflake Cortex AI models for generative AI capabilities, enables marketers to leverage GrowthLoop's existing generative AI solution without their data ever leaving Snowflake. It's among the first of the composable CDPs on Snowflake to launch a Cortex AI solution. Now, marketers will see significant improvements in their generative AI engine's performance for audience, journey, and campaign creation, activation, and measurement.

Marketing teams can now quickly segment and activate their customer data directly in Snowflake, assisted by a generative AI engine that runs locally alongside their data. Snowflake customers who leverage GrowthLoop have seen an increase in campaign launch velocity by as much as 10x, as well as more rapid experimentation and personalized cross-channel content delivery.

"Even as frontier models become more powerful, their knowledge is still limited to the concepts and data in their training corpus. By pairing the power of generative models with the utility of an enterprise's data on Snowflake, we can provide enormous value for both organizations and their customers," said Anthony Rotio, Chief Data Strategy Officer at GrowthLoop. "GrowthLoop's Snowflake Native App makes it simple for our customers to get started with this powerful combination and drive value quickly."

With GrowthLoop's Snowflake Native App, users will have access to GrowthLoop's Generative Marketing Solution, powered by Snowflake Cortex AI. Features include the Generative Audience Studio, Generative Audience Discovery, and Audience Builder with Generative AI Context, as well as the upcoming Generative Journey Studio and Continuous Improvement and Optimization.

Crucially, the Snowflake Native App functionality offers a new avenue to maximize the effectiveness of the generative AI engine. With GrowthLoop's Snowflake Native App built directly in the AI Data Cloud, the entire AI engine runs on the customer's data in Snowflake – including the generative AI component. This means that the generative AI engine has secure, local access to the customer's enterprise data, resulting in smarter, more impactful generative AI suggestions for marketers to use.

GrowthLoop's Snowflake Native App will be available on July 1, 2024, on Snowflake Marketplace. Eligible customers can purchase GrowthLoop's composable CDP using Snowflake credits via the Marketplace Capacity Drawdown Program – among the first composable CDPs Powered by Snowflake currently available. GrowthLoop operates at the intersection between marketing teams and data teams to build more trust, efficiency, and effectiveness in enterprise organizations. This flexibility means that teams can get started faster with existing budgeted resources.

"When customers invest in building their data infrastructure on Snowflake, they are investing in an ecosystem that drives value for their business," said Bill Stratton, Global Head of Media, Entertainment, and Advertising at Snowflake. "GrowthLoop's composable CDP is an exemplary application of AI technology for enterprise marketers."

You can learn more about GrowthLoop's Snowflake Native App on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud by meeting the GrowthLoop and Snowflake teams at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity from Monday, June 17 to Friday, June 21, 2024.

GrowthLoop provides the leading composable customer data platform (CDP) for marketers to build audience segments, orchestrate cross-channel journeys, and assess campaign results through the data cloud. It offers centralized control over data and intelligence, freeing teams from vendor lock-in and fostering an environment of channel innovation. For more information, please visit www.GrowthLoop.com.

